Flame retardant apparel market size to grow by USD 1.00 billion from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increasing safety concerns and stringent regulations, the global flame retardant apparel market size is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period from 2023 to 2027. According to recent market analysis, the market is estimated to increase by USD 1,001.04 million during this period, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2023-2027

Growing Demand Amid Rising Fire Mishaps

The rise in fire mishaps worldwide has significantly contributed to the growth of the flame retardant apparel market. Various factors such as negligence, industrial accidents, and natural disasters have highlighted the necessity for protective clothing across different industries. Incidents like the fire at Canada's Wonderland water park and the e-waste factory fire in India underscore the urgent need for flame-resistant apparel.

Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,001.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.7 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, UK, and Germany

Emerging Economies Drive Market Expansion

Emerging economies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, are witnessing significant growth in the flame retardant apparel market. Countries like China and India are experiencing increased demand for protective clothing across various sectors including industrial, transportation, and firefighting services. This surge in demand is attributed to heightened awareness about workplace safety and compliance with regulations.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the market shows promise, challenges such as low consumer compliance and lack of awareness persist, particularly in emerging economies. Comfort and mobility remain key concerns for workers, driving the need for innovative solutions in apparel design. However, advancements in fabric technology are addressing these challenges, paving the way for lightweight, tear-resistant, and comfortable flame retardant apparel.

Key Market Players and Strategies

Major companies in the flame retardant apparel market are adopting various strategies including partnerships, mergers, and product launches to enhance their market presence. Companies such as Seyntex NV, 3M Co., and DuPont de Nemours Inc. are among the key players driving innovation and growth in the market.

Regional Trends

North America and APAC are identified as key regions contributing to market growth. In North America, stringent safety regulations and infrastructure development initiatives are driving demand for flame retardant apparel. Similarly, APAC countries are witnessing increased adoption of protective clothing, fueled by growing industrialization and safety awareness.

Conclusion

The flame retardant apparel market is poised for steady growth driven by increasing safety awareness, regulatory compliance, and technological advancements. With a focus on innovation and market expansion, key players are expected to capitalize on emerging opportunities, ensuring a safer working environment across industries worldwide.

Analyst Review

The flame retardant apparel market is witnessing significant growth driven by a myriad of factors including heightened awareness about worker safety, stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies such as OSHA and NFPA, and increasing occurrences of accidents, particularly in industries like construction and oil & gas. This market encompasses a wide array of protective clothing designed to mitigate the risks associated with heat, arc flashes, electrical flashes, and inflammable products, among others.

Technological advancements have played a pivotal role in the evolution of flame retardant apparel, enhancing product quality, mechanical and chemical resistance, and ignition resistance. Additionally, there has been a notable shift towards the development of environment-friendly and safe products, aligning with global sustainability initiatives.

The market landscape is characterized by a diverse range of products including inherent flame retardant apparel, treated flame retardant apparel, and multi-utility apparel manufacturing, catering to the varied needs of workers across different industries. Materials used in manufacturing flame retardant clothing span from woven and non-woven fabrics to knitted and non-conductive fabrics, ensuring durability and protection.

With the rise of online sales channels, consumers have greater accessibility to flame retardant apparel, leading to increased brand and consumer preferences. Retail giants and online retailers are capitalizing on this trend by offering a wide selection of flame retardant clothing, further driving market growth.

In terms of application, flame retardant apparel finds extensive usage in the construction industry, both in residential and commercial sectors, where worker safety is paramount. Fatalities and accidents in construction sites have underscored the importance of implementing protective wear, thereby fueling market demand.

Moreover, the oil & gas industry, known for its high-risk operations, has witnessed a surge in demand for flame retardant apparel following several accidents. Strategic steps are being taken to enhance worker safety through the adoption of advanced technologies and adherence to regulatory standards.

As awareness about the importance of safety apparel continues to grow, opportunities abound for manufacturers and retailers to innovate and develop cutting-edge flame retardant clothing. By prioritizing worker protection and leveraging technological advancements, the flame retardant apparel market is poised for sustained growth in the foreseeable future.

SOURCE Technavio