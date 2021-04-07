Flame Retardant Apparel Market to Grow by USD 1.27 Billion and Record a CAGR of Over 6% |Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Carhartt Inc., Cintas Corp., Eagle Technical Products Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, and Seyntex NV are some of the major market participants. The growth in the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The flame retardant apparel market is segmented as below:

End-user

Industries



Government



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the flame retardant apparel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Carhartt Inc., Cintas Corp., Eagle Technical Products Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, and Seyntex NV.

The report also covers the following areas:

Flame Retardant Apparel Market size

Flame Retardant Apparel Market trends

Flame Retardant Apparel Market industry analysis

The growth in the construction industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as low consumer compliance may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the flame retardant apparel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Global Snow Sports Apparel Market- The snow sports apparel market is segmented by product (alpine apparel and snowboard apparel) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global High-visibility Clothing Market- The high-visibility clothing market is segmented by product (durable and disposable) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist flame retardant apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flame retardant apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flame retardant apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flame retardant apparel market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Firefighting and law enforcement - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Ansell Ltd.

Carhartt Inc.

Cintas Corp.

Eagle Technical Products Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

National Safety Apparel

VF Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

