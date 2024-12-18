Flamingo Air Acquires Seventeen Hangars at Cincinnati Municipal Airport

Acquisition marks a significant milestone in the airline's continued growth

CINCINNATI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Air, Inc. ("Flamingo Air") is thrilled to announce the acquisition of seventeen hangars from Air Tolin Inc. at Cincinnati Municipal Airport (Lunken Field). This acquisition includes a 92,000-square-foot facility with a wide range of tools, testing and metalworking equipment, and tens of thousands of aircraft parts, marking a significant milestone in Flamingo Air's growth.

Flamingo Air Logo

"This acquisition cements our position as a leader in aviation services. We can now service a wider range of general aircraft alongside our fleet, meeting the growing demands of the aviation industry in Cincinnati and beyond," stated Sharon McGee, owner of Flamingo Air. "This will make us the dominant general aviation repair operation on the field."

Flamingo Air plans to use one 12,000-square-foot hangar for training aviation and maintenance students. The remaining sixteen hangars will be available for rent to pilots needing storage for their planes. The facility, now renamed GCA Maintenance and Repair in honor of the Greater Cincinnati Airmen, will offer aircraft maintenance, repairs, painting, restoration, and major inspections starting in 2025. This expansion enhances Flamingo Air's comprehensive aviation services.

About Flamingo Air

Since 1991, Flamingo Air has been a cornerstone in aviation education and services at Cincinnati's historic Lunken Airport. The company operates several divisions, including Flamingo Air Academy Flight School, Airline Ground Schools, Flamingo Airtronics and Worker Bee Drone Training. This acquisition strengthens Flamingo Air's commitment to providing dedicated services for aviation professionals while continuing to revitalize a historical airport where American Airlines Started and Charles Lindbergh once landed. For more information, visit www.flamingoair.net .

