Flanders Scientific’s XMP550 QD-OLED HDR Reference Monitor Honored with Prestigious SID 2024 Display Application of the Year Award!

ATLANTA, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flanders Scientific proudly announces that the XMP550 QD-OLED HDR Reference Monitor has been awarded the Society for Information Display's (SID) 2024 Display Application of the Year Award. This coveted award recognizes outstanding products utilizing novel display technologies that significantly impact the market.

The XMP550, which features cutting-edge QD-OLED technology, is celebrated for setting a new benchmark in the professional video and cinema industry. It provides unprecedented color accuracy and consistency that have not been seen before in such a large form factor, a testament to Flanders Scientific's commitment to excellence and innovation in high-end visual display solutions.

"We are immensely proud to receive this honor," said Bram Desmet, CEO of Flanders Scientific. "This award underscores the XMP550's significant impact on the industry as a large format HDR display solution that meets or exceeds the reference grade performance previously only found on 32" and smaller displays. We are grateful to our partners at Samsung Display (SDC), whose state-of-the-art QD-OLED technology plays an integral role in the XMP550's capabilities."

Brad Jung, VP, Sales & Marketing, from Samsung Display commented, "We are thrilled to see the XMP550 receive such a prestigious accolade. Our collaboration with Flanders Scientific has been a journey that has reaffirmed our QD-OLED technology's ability to deliver industry-leading color expression and push the boundaries of what's possible with display technology. This recognition from SID highlights the innovative spirit and technical excellence that define our Partnership."

With the recent introduction of both smaller (31" - XMP310) and larger (65" - XMP650) variations of the XMP550, Flanders Scientific continues its leadership in advanced monitoring solutions that meet the evolving needs of the broadcast, cinema, and post-production industries. SID's recognition of the XMP550 further solidifies Flanders Scientific's leading role in this quickly evolving professional monitoring landscape.

The Display Application of the Year Award will be officially presented to Flanders Scientific during the SID Display Week 2024, held from May 12-17 in San Jose, California. For more information about the XMP550 QD-OLED HDR Reference Monitor, please visit FlandersScientific.com/XMP550

About Flanders Scientific

Flanders Scientific specializes in cutting-edge professional video equipment. It is well-known for its commitment to delivering the industry's highest-quality and most reliable products. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Flanders Scientific continues innovating and setting new video display technology benchmarks.

About the Society for Information Display (SID)

The Society for Information Display (SID) is a global organization dedicated to advancing electronic display technology. It promotes industry and academic technology development and provides a forum for exchanging ideas and information about display technologies.

