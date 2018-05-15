Flanigan's Reports Earnings

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.

17:51 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --  FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 26 weeks ended March 31, 2018.  The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 26 weeks ended April 1, 2017.

For the 13 weeks

For the 13 weeks

ended March 31,

ended April 1,

2018

2017

REVENUES








RESTAURANT FOOD AND


      BAR SALES  

$

23,885,000

$

22,583,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES  

4,866,000

4,191,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 

443,000

408,000

RENTAL INCOME     

158,000

152,000

OWNER'S FEE        

37,000

37,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME  

67,000

62,000




TOTAL REVENUES 

$

29,456,000

$

27,433,000








NET  INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE


TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC

$

1,397,000

$

1,047,000








NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE




BASIC AND DILUTED    

$

0.75

$

0.56











For the 26 weeks

For the 26 weeks

ended March 31,

ended April 1,

2018

2017

RESTAURANT FOOD AND




     BAR SALES   

$

46,641,000

$

43,868,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES  

9,879,000

8,869,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 

823,000

786,000

RENTAL INCOME                                        

315,000

311,000

OWNER'S FEE                                                      

75,000

75,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME   

116,000

118,000




     TOTAL REVENUES  

$

57,849,000

$

54,027,000




NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE    


TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.        

$

2,018,000*

$

1,712,000








NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE



BASIC AND DILUTED                    

$

1.09

$

0.92




*On December 22, 2017 the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("The Act") was signed into law, reducing the corporate income tax rate to 21%.  Consequently, we recorded a decrease of approximately $268,000 to our net deferred tax asset, with a corresponding adjustment to deferred income tax expense for the thirteen weeks ended December 30, 2017.

 

