FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS
Dec 22, 2025, 16:52 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 27, 2025. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2024.
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
52 Weeks Ended
|
52 Weeks Ended
|
September 27, 2025
|
September 28, 2024
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
|
$
|
156,265
|
$
|
144,805
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
46,988
|
40,497
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
1,754
|
1,693
|
OTHER REVENUES
|
241
|
221
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$
|
205,248
|
$
|
187,216
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
$
|
5,033
|
$
|
3,356
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$
|
$2.71
|
$
|
$1.81
