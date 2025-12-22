FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 27, 2025.  The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2024. 




(in thousands, except per share amounts)















 52 Weeks Ended

 52 Weeks Ended





September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024










RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

156,265

$

144,805

PACKAGE STORE SALES

46,988

40,497

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

1,754

1,693

OTHER REVENUES


241

221

TOTAL REVENUES

$

205,248

$

187,216










NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO 





FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

5,033

$

3,356










NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED

$

$2.71

$

$1.81

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

