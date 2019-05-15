Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 26 weeks ended March 30, 2019. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 26 weeks ended March 31, 2018.



For the 13 weeks

For the 13 weeks

ended March 30,

ended March 31,

2019

2018 REVENUES













RESTAURANT FOOD AND





BAR SALES $ 23,964,000

$ 23,885,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES 5,092,000

4,866,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 429,000

443,000 RENTAL INCOME 192,000

158,000 OWNER'S FEE --

37,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 59,000

67,000

-----------------

----------------- TOTAL REVENUES $29,736,000

$ 29,456,000















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE





TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC $ 1,021,000

$ 1,397,000







NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.55

$ 0.75

















For the 26 weeks

For the 26 weeks

ended March 30,

ended March 31,

2019

2018







RESTAURANT FOOD AND





BAR SALES $ 46,115,000

$ 46,641,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES 10,227,000

9,879,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 796,000

823,000 RENTAL INCOME 390,000

315,000 OWNER'S FEE --

75,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 102,000

116,000

-------------------

----------------- TOTAL REVENUES $ 57,630,000

$ 57,849,000







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE





TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC. $ 1,764,000

$ 2,018,000















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.95

$ 1.09

