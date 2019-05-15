Flanigan's Reports Earnings
May 15, 2019, 15:45 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 26 weeks ended March 30, 2019. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 26 weeks ended March 31, 2018.
|
For the 13 weeks
|
For the 13 weeks
|
ended March 30,
|
ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
REVENUES
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
|
BAR SALES
|
$ 23,964,000
|
$ 23,885,000
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
5,092,000
|
4,866,000
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
429,000
|
443,000
|
RENTAL INCOME
|
192,000
|
158,000
|
OWNER'S FEE
|
--
|
37,000
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
59,000
|
67,000
|
-----------------
|
-----------------
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$29,736,000
|
$ 29,456,000
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
|
TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC
|
$ 1,021,000
|
$ 1,397,000
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$ 0.55
|
$ 0.75
|
For the 26 weeks
|
For the 26 weeks
|
ended March 30,
|
ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
|
BAR SALES
|
$ 46,115,000
|
$ 46,641,000
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
10,227,000
|
9,879,000
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
796,000
|
823,000
|
RENTAL INCOME
|
390,000
|
315,000
|
OWNER'S FEE
|
--
|
75,000
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
102,000
|
116,000
|
-------------------
|
-----------------
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$ 57,630,000
|
$ 57,849,000
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
|
TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
$ 1,764,000
|
$ 2,018,000
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$ 0.95
|
$ 1.09
SOURCE Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.
