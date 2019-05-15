Flanigan's Reports Earnings

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.

May 15, 2019, 15:45 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 26 weeks ended March 30, 2019.  The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 26 weeks ended March 31, 2018.

For the 13 weeks

For the 13 weeks

ended March 30,

ended March 31,

2019

2018

REVENUES






RESTAURANT FOOD AND


            BAR SALES

$ 23,964,000

$ 23,885,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES                

5,092,000

4,866,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

429,000

443,000

RENTAL INCOME

192,000

158,000

OWNER'S FEE                                                             

--

37,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

59,000

67,000

-----------------

-----------------

TOTAL REVENUES

$29,736,000

$ 29,456,000








NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE


TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC

$ 1,021,000

$ 1,397,000




NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE


BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 0.55

$ 0.75









For the 26 weeks

For the 26 weeks

ended March 30,

ended March 31,


2019

2018




RESTAURANT FOOD AND


            BAR SALES

$ 46,115,000

$ 46,641,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

10,227,000

9,879,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

796,000

823,000

RENTAL INCOME

390,000

315,000

OWNER'S FEE

--

75,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME        

102,000

116,000

-------------------

-----------------

TOTAL REVENUES

$ 57,630,000

$ 57,849,000




NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE


TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.  

$ 1,764,000

$ 2,018,000








NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE


BASIC AND DILUTED        

$ 0.95

$ 1.09

        

SOURCE Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.

