Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended June 29, 2019.  The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended June 30, 2018. 


For the 13 weeks

For the 13 weeks

ended June 29,

ended June 30,

2019

2018




REVENUES






RESTAURANT FOOD AND


      BAR SALES

$

24,099,000

$

23,322,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

4,752,000

4,435,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

414,000

420,000

RENTAL INCOME 

186,000

156,000

OWNER'S FEE  

--

38,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME  

61,000

65,000




TOTAL REVENUES

$

29,512,000

$

28,436,000




NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO 

$

968,000

$

1,043,000

FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.






NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE


      BASIC AND DILUTED 

$

0.52

$

0.56





For the 39 weeks

For the 39 weeks

ended June

ended June

29, 2019

30, 2018




RESTAURANT FOOD AND


      BAR SALES   

$

70,214,000

$

69,963,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

14,979,000

14,314,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

1,210,000

1,243,000

RENTAL INCOME

576,000

471,000

OWNER'S FEE 

--

113,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME 

163,000

181,000




TOTAL REVENUES

$

87,142,000

$

86,285,000








NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

$

2,732,000

$

3,061,000

FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC 






NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE






      BASIC AND DILUTED  

$

1.47

$

1.65




