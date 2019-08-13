Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended June 29, 2019. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended June 30, 2018.



For the 13 weeks

For the 13 weeks

ended June 29,

ended June 30,

2019

2018







REVENUES













RESTAURANT FOOD AND





BAR SALES $ 24,099,000

$ 23,322,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES 4,752,000

4,435,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 414,000

420,000 RENTAL INCOME 186,000

156,000 OWNER'S FEE --

38,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 61,000

65,000







TOTAL REVENUES $ 29,512,000

$ 28,436,000







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO $ 968,000

$ 1,043,000 FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.













NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.52

$ 0.56











For the 39 weeks

For the 39 weeks

ended June

ended June

29, 2019

30, 2018







RESTAURANT FOOD AND





BAR SALES $ 70,214,000

$ 69,963,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES 14,979,000

14,314,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 1,210,000

1,243,000 RENTAL INCOME 576,000

471,000 OWNER'S FEE --

113,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 163,000

181,000







TOTAL REVENUES $ 87,142,000

$ 86,285,000















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO $ 2,732,000

$ 3,061,000 FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC













NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE













BASIC AND DILUTED $ 1.47

$ 1.65









