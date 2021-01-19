FLANIGAN'S Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 14 weeks and the 53 weeks ended  October 3, 2020.  The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended September 28, 2019.

For the 14 weeks

For the 13 weeks

ended Oct. 3,

ended Sept. 28,

2020

2019

REVENUES






RESTAURANT FOOD AND


          BAR SALES  

$ 20,347,000

$ 24,076,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

7,443,000

4,348,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES  

315,000

400,000

RENTAL INCOME 

126,000

186,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME   

14,000

50,000




TOTAL REVENUES

$ 28,245,000

$ 29,060,000








NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 


TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC  

$     423,000

$       916,000








NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE


BASIC AND DILUTED 

$             .22

$               .49





















For the 53 weeks  

For the 52 weeks

ended Oct. 3,   

ended Sept. 28,


2020

2019




RESTAURANT FOOD AND


          BAR SALES 

$     84,652,000

$   94,290,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

26,276,000

19,327,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

1,260,000

1,610,000

RENTAL INCOME

680,000

762,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

109,000

213,000




          TOTAL REVENUES

$  112,977,000

$ 116,202,000








NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 


TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$     1,110,000

$   3,648,000








NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE


BASIC AND DILUTED 

$              0.60

$          1.96




                                                   

