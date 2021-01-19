FLANIGAN'S Reports Earnings
Jan 19, 2021, 10:44 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 14 weeks and the 53 weeks ended October 3, 2020. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended September 28, 2019.
|
For the 14 weeks
|
For the 13 weeks
|
ended Oct. 3,
|
ended Sept. 28,
|
2020
|
2019
|
REVENUES
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
|
BAR SALES
|
$ 20,347,000
|
$ 24,076,000
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
7,443,000
|
4,348,000
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
315,000
|
400,000
|
RENTAL INCOME
|
126,000
|
186,000
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
14,000
|
50,000
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$ 28,245,000
|
$ 29,060,000
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
|
TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC
|
$ 423,000
|
$ 916,000
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$ .22
|
$ .49
|
For the 53 weeks
|
For the 52 weeks
|
ended Oct. 3,
|
ended Sept. 28,
|
2020
|
2019
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
|
BAR SALES
|
$ 84,652,000
|
$ 94,290,000
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
26,276,000
|
19,327,000
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
1,260,000
|
1,610,000
|
RENTAL INCOME
|
680,000
|
762,000
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
109,000
|
213,000
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$ 112,977,000
|
$ 116,202,000
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
|
TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
$ 1,110,000
|
$ 3,648,000
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 1.96
