FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 27, 2025. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2024.















(in thousands, except per share amounts)

































13 Weeks Ended

13 Weeks Ended











December 27, 2025

December 28, 2024























RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 38,787

$ 37,088

PACKAGE STORE SALES



13,285



12,435

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



438



431

OTHER REVENUES





58



41

TOTAL REVENUES



$ 52,568

$ 49,995























NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO













FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$ 805

$ 55























NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE













BASIC AND DILUTED

$ $0.43

$ $0.03

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.