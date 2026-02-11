FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS

FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

Feb 11, 2026, 16:20 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 27, 2025.  The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2024. 





(in thousands, except per share amounts)

















 13 Weeks Ended

 13 Weeks Ended






December 27, 2025

December 28, 2024












RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

38,787

$

37,088

PACKAGE STORE SALES

13,285

12,435

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

438

431

OTHER REVENUES


58

41

TOTAL REVENUES

$

52,568

$

49,995












NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO 






FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

805

$

55












NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE






BASIC AND DILUTED

$

$0.43

$

$0.03

