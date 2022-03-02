FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS; DECLARES DIVIDEND
Mar 02, 2022, 23:39 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor storey today announced results for the 13 weeks ended January 1, 2022. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021. On February 25, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of One Dollar ($1.00) per share to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022, payable on April 19, 2022.
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
REVENUES
|
January 1, 2022
|
January 2, 2021
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
|
$
|
28,212,000
|
$
|
22,771,000
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
8,511,000
|
8,011,000
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
446,000
|
386,000
|
RENTAL INCOME
|
199,000
|
187,000
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|
35,000
|
25,000
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$
|
37,403,000
|
$
|
31,380,000
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
$
|
1,564,000
|
$
|
780,000
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$
|
0.84
|
$
|
0.42
