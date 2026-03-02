Flare Therapeutics Inc. Partners with Simplicis to Eliminate "Single-Point-of-Failure" Risks in Compound Management

By adopting Simplicis Ledger™, Flare Therapeutics replaces manual "human-babysitting" of data with automation-ready infrastructure to scale life sciences R&D.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicis, a provider of modern sample and inventory management software for life sciences, today announced that Flare Therapeutics has selected Simplicis Ledger™ as its primary compound and inventory management platform. The partnership marks a strategic shift for Flare Tx, moving away from fragile, person-dependent workflows toward a resilient, automated foundation for drug discovery.

As biotech teams remain lean, many organizations face "operational fragility", where critical scientific data relies on a single individual or a web of manual workarounds. Flare Therapeutics recognized this bottleneck and chose Ledger™ to bridge the gap between physical inventory and digital automation.

"We reached a point where our system required more human babysitting and workarounds than I could reliably provide without help," said Caitlin, Compound Management Lead at Flare Therapeutics. "As the primary compound manager in the company, I needed infrastructure we could actually trust. Ledger™ gives us that, allowing us to scale without increasing headcount or overhead."

Breaking the Cycle of "Offline" Data Management

Prior to this implementation, Flare Tx's workflows, including assay-ready plate production and acoustic dispensing required significant manual oversight and custom IT workarounds. These "offline" processes created operational risks and hindered cross-training.

By implementing Ledger™ and Ledger™ Acoustic, Flare Tx has achieved:

Automation-Ready Workflows: Seamless integration with acoustic dispensing platforms, removing the need for manual file handling.

Operational Continuity: A unified system that allows for predictable workflow management and easier team-wide adoption.

"Flare Tx's move reflects a broader biotech trend: the shift from brittle, workaround-driven systems to 'Scientific Infrastructure' that supports velocity," said James Craven, Chief Commercial Officer at Simplicis. "Ledger™ was designed to remove the hidden friction between inventory, automation, and people."

About Simplicis

Simplicis is a leading provider of laboratory information management systems (LIMS) designed to optimize workflows, enhance data management, and drive innovation. The Ledger™ platform is a state-of-the-art solution tailored to meet the evolving needs of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, delivering efficiency and scalability for research organizations worldwide.

About Flare Therapeutics

Flare Therapeutics is a biotechnology company opening up a new therapeutic space with a novel approach to decipher the biology of transcription factors to develop small molecule medicines. Based on insights from the seminal work of its scientific founders, Flare Tx's team has uncovered 'switch sites' druggable regions that are key targets for transcription factor regulation to address mutations that cause disease. Flare Therapeutics was launched in 2021 and is backed by founding investor Third Rock Ventures, Boxer Capital, Nextech Invest, Casdin Capital, Invus Financial Advisors and Eventide Asset Management. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com.

