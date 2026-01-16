Fla.'s 2025 Housing Market: Single-Family Sales Up; Inventory and Prices Stabilizing

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 came to a close, Florida's housing market showed positive momentum, with closed sales of existing single-family homes up year-over-year, inventory (active listings) levels suggesting a return to normal seasonal patterns, and stabilizing statewide median prices, according to the latest housing data released by Florida Realtors®.

Year End 2025

Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor said, "While 2025 started much like 2024 and 2023, with sales falling and inventories rising, things changed midway through the year. Along with a continued slowdown in growth in homeowner insurance premiums, mortgage rates fell by more than half a percentage point in the waning months of the year, and as a result, sales really responded here in the Sunshine State."

"2025 brought Florida a stronger, more sustainable housing market – and that's a win for consumers," said 2026 Florida Realtors President Chuck Bonfiglio, broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation. "Buyers have more homes to choose from, sellers are seeing steady demand, and prices are reaching a healthier range. Now and throughout the year, working with a Realtor® across Florida offers the local insight and guidance that can help you turn today's market into a real opportunity for your future."

Statewide closed sales of existing single-family homes at the end of the year totaled 255,012, up 0.9% compared to the 2024 year-end level, according to data from Florida Realtors' research department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. For existing condo-townhouses, a total of 88,793 units sold statewide in 2025, down 5.9% compared to 2024. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

O'Connor noted that a streak of higher pending sales of single-family homes over the past few months helped boost closed sales and end-of-year transactions. New pending sales of single-family homes at year's end were up 1.9% compared to the end of 2024. Meanwhile, new pending sales of condo-townhouse properties were down 4.6% at the end of 2025 compared to 2024.

"December marked the fifth straight month where new pending sales of single-family homes increased on a year-over-year basis, with 5.4% more homes going under contract than in the same month the previous year," he said. "That's easily the longest streak we've seen since the 11-month streak that began in February of 2021, at the height of the pandemic housing boom. Predictably, this led to a multi-month streak of positive growth for closed sales of single-family homes, as well."

In the condo and townhouse category, O'Connor said that sales declines have been steeper than in the single-family category in recent years – particularly due to the gradual introduction of safety regulations and reserve requirements beginning in 2022. While these regulations improve the safety of condo buildings, like any regulations, they do come at a cost, he noted.

"And as was the case for single-family homes, closed sales of condos and townhouses ended the year with a four-month positive growth streak that culminated in December, with closed condo-townhome sales up by 10.4% compared to the same month in 2024," O'Connor said. "However, unlike what we saw with single-family homes, this late-year growth in condo and townhouses sales wasn't enough to compensate for the declines earlier in 2025 in terms of end-of-year transactions."

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes at year's end was $413,990, down 1.4% from the previous year. The statewide median price for condo-townhouse properties at the end of 2025 was $310,000, down 4.7% at year's end 2024. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

Florida Realtors' data showed that at the end of 2025, in December 2025 and also in 4Q 2025, inventory (active listings) for single-family homes stood at a 4.6-months' supply, while inventory for condo-townhouse properties was at an 8.8-months' supply.

December 2025

In December, closed sales of single-family homes statewide totaled 22,007, up 5.9% from December 2024, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 7,911, up 10.4% year-over-year, according to Florida Realtors' data.

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in December was $415,000, the same as the previous year. Meanwhile, the statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $310,000, down 1.6% over the year-ago figure.

4Q 2025

Statewide closed sales of existing single-family homes totaled 60,872 in 4Q 2025, up 7.7% compared to the previous-year figure, according to Florida Realtors' data. The statewide median sales price for existing single-family homes for the quarter was $413,000, down slightly (0.5%) from 4Q 2024.

Looking at Florida's year-to-year comparison for sales of condo-townhouses in 4Q 2025, a total of 21,233 units sold statewide, up 7.9% from the same quarter in 2024. The statewide median price for condo-townhouse properties for the quarter was $300,000, down 4.8% over the previous year.

Closing Out 2025

According to O'Connor, the annual dollar volume of single-family sales increased in 2025 – rising by 2% to $154.6 billion – though in reality, inflation dampened the impact.

"Nominally, that's the third-highest total for this category in the history of our data series, which extends back to 2008," he noted. "That said, inflation was above 2% in 2025, so in real terms, single-family dollar volume actually declined but only very slightly – by less than 1%. And that still puts 2025's single-family dollar volume very much on par with that of three of the previous five years."

Looking at the closed condo and townhouse sales, the statewide annual dollar volume took a hit in 2025, not only due to the decline in sales, but also from mildly lower sale prices, O'Connor said. "As a result, that dollar volume for closed condo-townhouse sales, at $40.6 billion, was down by 8.5% for the year – and down by10.5% with inflation factored in," he said.

