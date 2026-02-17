Fla.'s Jan. Housing Market: Closed Sales, New Pending Sales, New Listings Up

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's housing market started 2026 on an upswing, with more closed sales, more new pending sales and more new listings in January compared to a year ago, according to Florida Realtors®' latest housing data.

"Florida's housing market opened 2026 with solid momentum," said 2026 Florida Realtors President Chuck Bonfiglio, broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation. "Closed sales and new listings are up, and pending sales saw a significant year-over-year jump – all encouraging signs for a sustainable market.

"Inventory is improving, especially for single-family homes, giving buyers more options while reinforcing the importance of pricing and preparation for sellers. In a shifting market, working with a knowledgeable Realtor® makes all the difference."

Closed sales of single-family homes statewide last month totaled 16,298, up 5.9% compared to January 2025, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 6,084, up 5.1% year-over-year, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

In January, the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes was $405,000, down 1.2% from a year ago; for condo-townhouse units, it was $305,000, down 2.4% compared to January 2025. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

"In addition to seeing more January closings across Florida than in recent years, we saw a lot more homes come onto the market, as well," said Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor. "Our data only go back to 2008, but last year, January new listings were at an all-time high over that time span in both property type categories. As of now, though, the crown for most January new listings belongs to 2026. Looking at the single-family home category, new listings were up 7% compared to a year ago, while new listings of condos and townhouses in were up by 2.7%. It's a strong start, but it's too early to draw definitive conclusions as to how this will carry over into the rest of the year."

Last month, new pending sales increased year-over-year for both existing single-family homes, up 15.2%, and for condo-townhouse properties, up 16.9%.

O'Connor noted that January marked the sixth consecutive month for year-over-year increases in new pending sales in both property categories. "With buyers in a better position affordability-wise compared to a year ago, this year's sellers may like what they see out there a little better than they did last year. These numbers are a good indication that a lot of sellers who listed even as recently as January have already found buyers this year.

"What's important for the market overall is not so much how many people list their homes for sale so much as how many of those homes end up sitting for long periods of time without selling. Last year's late surge in demand has carried over into January based on the new pending sales data, and if it persists, then many of these sellers are going to find buyers."

The supply of single-family existing homes was at a 5.2-months' supply while existing condo-townhouse properties were at a 9.7-months' supply last month.

To see the full statewide housing activity reports, go to the Florida Realtors Newsroom and look under Latest Releases or download the January 2026 data report PDFs under Market Data.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 50 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

