Florida Realtors®: Take Steps for Summer Home Holiday Safety

ORLANDO, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning a Fourth of July getaway, beach day, backyard celebration or summer trip? Across Florida and the nation, many families will spend the holiday away from home – traveling to visit loved ones, catching fireworks displays or enjoying summer fun.

Before heading out, Florida Realtors® encourages homeowners to take a few simple precautions to help protect their homes while they're away. Summer often brings more travel and busier schedules, which can leave homes sitting empty for longer periods and create opportunities for burglars.

Homeowners can take a few easy steps to help make their homes less inviting targets for crime:

No "Home Alone": Before leaving, make your home appear occupied by setting timers for lights in different rooms or using smart lighting features. Even if you plan to be gone only for the day, unexpected delays or late returns can happen – and a lived-in look may help discourage unwanted attention.

Pause Before Posting: Sharing vacation photos or travel plans in real time on social media may seem harmless, but it can also signal that no one is home. Consider waiting until you return to post photos or updates.

Lock Up Every Time: Be sure doors to the home and garage are locked, even for quick trips or short outings. Many burglaries happen in minutes, and unlocked doors or windows offer an easy target.

Keep an Eye on Curb Appeal: Summer rain and heat can quickly lead to overgrown landscaping. Trim shrubs and keep the yard maintained so neighbors can easily spot unusual activity and the home doesn't appear vacant.

Hide the Spare Key Somewhere Else: Take your house keys with you or leave a spare with a trusted friend or neighbor. Avoid common hiding places such as under doormats, flowerpots or mailboxes.

Don't Advertise an Empty House: If you'll be gone for several days, ask someone you trust to collect mail, packages or newspapers or temporarily pause deliveries. Double-check garage access, disable remote openers if needed and lock any interior doors leading into the home.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 47 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom site is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors