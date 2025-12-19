Fla.'s Housing Market: More Closed and Pending Sales in November

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's housing market in November reported more closed sales and more pending sales compared to a year ago, as buyers responded to lower mortgage rates this past month, according to Florida Realtors®' latest housing report.

"November's numbers reinforce that Florida's housing market is on stable footing, with year-over-year gains in both single-family and condo-townhouse sales, and increased pending activity statewide," said 2025 Florida Realtors President Tim Weisheyer, broker-owner of Dream Builders Realty and dbrCommercial Real Estate Services in Central Florida. "Our current data reflects continued confidence from buyers and sellers alike. While shaped by local conditions, Florida's real estate market continues to remain balanced, and consumers know that working with a knowledgeable local Realtor® is key to navigating opportunities and challenges."

Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor noted, like last month's housing market report, the impact of two hurricanes that struck Florida in September and October 2024 affected the market's comparison data this month as well. He explained that the delays caused an unusual bounce in new pending sales last November, so the year-over-year comparison between November of 2025 to November of 2024 is a comparison to an inflated month of data.

"New pending sales of Florida single-family homes were up only 2.7% in November compared to a year ago," O'Connor said. "Meanwhile, over in the condo and townhouse category, where sales trends have been weaker than in the single-family category for quite some time, we might even have expected a year-over-year decline in new pending sales in November. But in fact, new condo and townhouse contracts were up by even more than single-family homes, a gain of 5.2% compared to a year ago. Again, this growth in pending sales would have been even stronger if last year's hurricanes had not pushed so much real estate activity from October into November."

Last month, closed sales of existing single-family homes statewide totaled 17,674, up 3.4% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 6,099, up 1.6% over November 2024, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

In other positive trends: While statewide median prices continued to ease and inventory (active listings) rose year over year, November's data reflected the smallest shift in those metrics in some time, according to O'Connor.

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in November was $410,000, down only 0.2% compared to a year ago, while the statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $299,320, down 3.8% from November 2024. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

On the supply side of the market, single-family existing homes were at a 4.9-months' supply in last month, while condo-townhouse properties were at a 9.4-months' supply.

"It's typically difficult to extrapolate end-of-year trends into the next year's spring buying season, but we're not seeing anything in these sales numbers that give us a reason to be pessimistic as the year turns over," O'Connor said. "A substantial amount of latent demand is waiting to be unlocked throughout Florida as affordability improves. And affordability really is improving, just at a snail's pace as rates inch slowly downward, home prices hold relatively steady – or even decline in some areas – and incomes rise gradually over time.

"Little by little, pent-up housing demand is being unlocked. Florida remains a very attractive destination for out-of-staters: the only impediment in the last couple of years has been affordability."

To see the full statewide housing activity reports, go to the Florida Realtors Newsroom and look under Latest Releases or download the November 2025 data report PDFs under Market Data.

