FLASH GLOBAL LAUNCHES DALLAS CENTER OF EXCELLENCE FOR DISTRIBUTION AND RETURNS OPERATIONS

New Facility, Open July 1st, Supports Continued Growth and

Reflects Market Shift Toward Centralized Execution, and

Lifecycle-Driven Service Supply chains

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Global (Flash), a leading provider of service supply chain solutions, today announced the opening of a new Dallas-based service supply chain Center of Excellence designed to support the company's continued global growth and expanding service capabilities.

The Dallas facility will officially begin operations on July 1, 2026.

As hyperscalers, AI infrastructure providers, and high-growth technology companies continue to expand at an unprecedented pace, service supply chains are being asked to support larger volumes, faster deployment cycles, and more complex product movement across distributed environments. Flash's Dallas Center of Excellence is designed to help meet those demands by providing a larger, more centrally positioned operating footprint for service parts distribution, returns management, and service supply chain services.

The Dallas operation complements Flash's existing Columbus, Ohio facility and reflects the company's continued investment in building a more centrally positioned and operationally connected service supply chain network. By transitioning operations from West Sacramento to Dallas, Flash gains broader access to major transportation networks, expanded carrier options, and improved proximity to customers' downstream service ecosystems.

The expanded operational footprint also provides additional capacity to support growing customer demand, increasing product volumes, and the continued expansion of Flash's service offerings across global technology environments.

The facility is designed to support returns intake, testing, screening, secure data wiping, product dispositioning, and asset handling activities that help customers better manage returned and defective technology products throughout the service supply chain. Depending on customer requirements, returned products may be routed for redeployment, repair partner evaluation, recycling, or other downstream processing activities.

"This investment reflects both the continued growth of our business and the evolving needs of our customers," said Sam Mikles, President & CEO of Flash Global. "Customers today need operational partners that can support speed, flexibility, visibility, and execution consistency across increasingly dynamic environments. Our Dallas Center of Excellence positions us to continue expanding those capabilities while supporting the next phase of growth for Flash and the customers we serve."

Flash will maintain uninterrupted operations throughout the transition, ensuring continuity of service and ongoing alignment to customer service-level requirements.

The Dallas Center of Excellence represents another step in Flash's continued investment in operational scale, service innovation, and infrastructure designed to support the future of the service supply chain.

About Flash Global :

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, Flash Global is a market leading provider of service supply chain solutions powered by cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Flash is trusted by many of the world's iconic brands to handle their mission critical service needs across a variety of markets such as network hardware, network security, data storage, retail, and telecom. Flash converges service supply chain solutions with technology delivering the consistency, predictability, and assurance enterprises need to deliver on their customer service goals. For more information, visit www.flashglobal.com.

Contact at Flash:

Kelly Gray, Marketing Communications Lead

SOURCE Flash Global