Flash Global's Denise MacDonell and Kris Michel Honored Among 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award Recipients

Recognition highlights the technology, talent, and operational leadership shaping more intelligent, resilient service supply chains.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Global (Flash), a leader in intelligent service supply chain solutions, today announced that Chief Technology & Marketing Officer Denise MacDonell and Chief Operating Officer Kris Michel were named recipients of the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

As networking, infrastructure and technology providers manage increasingly complex global footprints, tighter service commitments and faster technology cycles, the service supply chain must evolve with them. That evolution depends on better intelligence, stronger execution, and the talent to turn decisions into action at a global scale. MacDonell's and Michel's recognitions reflect those priorities and highlights the technology leadership and workforce development needed to build smarter, more resilient service supply chains.

MacDonell is recognized as a Trailblazer, which honors female leaders who continue to pave the way for future women across the supply chain industry. Michel is acknowledged as a Workforce Innovator, which honors leaders whose contributions to supply chain education, talent development, and workforce advancement help build a stronger, more skilled workforce.

"We are proud to see Denise and Kris recognized for the leadership, mentorship, and the impacts they bring to Flash and the broader supply chain industry," said Sam Mikles, President & CEO of Flash. "Their contributions reflect the kind of forward-thinking leadership that strengthens teams, advances talent and supports long-term success at Flash and across the industry."

"I'm grateful for this recognition because meaningful change is always bigger than one person," said Denise MacDonell. "For me, trailblazing means expanding who has a voice, challenging how things have always been done, and creating more opportunities for women to shape where this industry goes next."

"This recognition is especially meaningful because the future of our industry will be determined by the quality of the people we develop today," said Kris Michel. "Technology, automation, and AI will continue to transform supply chains, but people remain the differentiator. Our responsibility as leaders is to create opportunities for individuals to grow, build meaningful careers, and do work that has impact. At Flash, that investment in people directly translates into better service for our customers, helping them navigate increasingly complex global operations with confidence. I'm proud to be part of a team that is committed to both developing exceptional talent and delivering world-class outcomes for the customers who trust us with their business."

The Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award is presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and recognizes women whose achievements, mentorship and leadership help create opportunity and momentum across the supply chain profession.

About Flash Global

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, Flash Global is a market-leading provider of service supply chain solutions powered by cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Flash is trusted by many of the world's iconic brands to handle their mission-critical service needs across a variety of markets such as network hardware, network security, data storage, retail, and telecom. Flash converges service supply chain solutions with technology delivering the consistency, predictability, and assurance enterprises need to deliver on their customer service goals. For more information, visit www.flashglobal.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media Contact at Flash Global

Kelly Gray

Marketing & Communications Lead

[email protected]

SOURCE Flash Global