Flash News: OKG Technology Chairman Jeff Ren Outlines the Future of Web3 at Economist Impact's Technology for Change Asia 2024

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKG Technology Holdings Limited (OKG Tech, 1499.HK), a leading blockchain technology company offering cutting-edge on-chain data solutions through its product, OKLink, has issued updates for February 28, 2024.

The fourth annual Technology for Change Asia 2024 took place on February 27. Jeff Ren, Chairman of OKG Technology Holdings Limited (OKG Tech, 1499.HK), a leading blockchain technology company offering cutting-edge on-chain data solutions through its product, OKLink, was invited to attend the event and speak at a panel with leading industry leaders sharing views on "Web3 innovation: data, cyber-security and decentralisation".

The panel discussed ways to build a more transparent, open and equal future with the use of Web3 technology. Jeff pointed out there are already tools built on blockchain, leveraging its properties for auditing, tracking and analysis, which provide effective regulatory and law enforcement capabilities. Blockchain technology can also be integrated with other technologies, such as AI, to verify the authenticity and origins of data, which can help reduce risks related to fake or biased data sources.

Jeff also shared that there are many other use cases in leveraging blockchain technology for public good and enhancing transparency, such as new organizational and incentive models like decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), alignment of interests in sustainability, contribution tracking and rewarding via blockchain. To promote mass adoption of blockchain technology, the key lays within what value the solutions create, as well as targeted solutions and education to promote broader understanding and responsible adoption.

Organized by Economist Impact, the summit was hosted by Tom Standage, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The Economist, and brought together 60 renowned industry leaders such as Jimmy Wales, Founder of Wikipedia, and Michio Kaku , esteemed physicist, sharing insights with over 300 participants from across the Asia-Pacific.

About OKG Technology Holdings Limited

OKG Technology Holdings Limited ("OKG Tech", 1499.HK) is a pioneering blockchain firm dedicated to advancing the research, development, and integration of blockchain technology. As a subsidiary, OKLink stands at the forefront of blockchain data solutions, specializing in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) and Supervisory Technology (SupTech). Our comprehensive suite of solutions encompasses Web3 explorers, on-chain risk assessment platforms, monitoring systems, and investigation tools, designed to empower businesses, law enforcement agencies, and regulators with unparalleled transparency and contribute to the positive development of the industry.

For more information, visit www.okg.com and www.oklink.com.

