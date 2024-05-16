Flash News: OKX Launches Cryptopedia Season 18, Offering Users Up to USD200,000 in BDXN Tokens for Completing Bondex-Related Quests

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 16, 2024.

OKX Launches Cryptopedia Season 18, Offering Users Up to USD200,000 in BDXN Tokens for Completing Bondex-Related Quests

OKX today announced the launch of season 18 of Cryptopedia, a learn-to-earn platform, giving eligible users the opportunity to claim a share of a BDXN prize pool worth USD200,000. BDXN is the token that powers Bondex, a Web3 talent ecosystem combining a talent network and marketplace partly owned by its community of users.

During the campaign, which began on May 16 at 12:00 PM (UTC) and ends on June 4 at 11:00 PM (UTC), eligible users who complete and verify interactive and social media tasks related to Bondex - such as following Bondex on X and registering as a Talent User on Bondex - and hold at least 10 USDT of assets on the Ethereum network will have the opportunity to claim a share in the BDXN prize pool.

To join season 18 of Cryptopedia, users simply need to download the OKX App, create or import a wallet, and select the "Cryptopedia: Learn to Earn" option in the "Discover" tab. They can then tap on "Season 18 Bondex" to access the interactive page and choose the DApp they want to interact with. After completing the quest, they should wait for 10 minutes and then tap "Verify".

More details on how to participate in season 18 of Cryptopedia can be found here.

OKX Cryptopedia is a learn-to-earn platform that launches regular events centering around different networks and their respective ecosystem projects. In these events, OKX collaborates with project partners to set up different quests which offer eligible users the opportunity to claim rewards. OKX Cryptopedia aims to make it simpler to search, explore and interact with a wide range of DApps.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal with any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

SOURCE OKX