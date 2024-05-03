Flash News: OKX Successfully Completes GF Token Migration to ZENT

DUBAI, UAE, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 3, 2024.

OKX Successfully Completes GF Token Migration to ZENT

OKX is pleased to announce the successful completion of the GF token migration. Users can now find their newly migrated ZENT assets under Assets > My Assets > Funding Account on the OKX platform.

In addition to the completion of the token migration, OKX is thrilled to list ZENT for trading on its exchange.

The schedule for ZENT trading is as follows:

ZENT deposits will open at 6:00 am UTC on May 2, 2024 . ZENT/USDT spot trading will open at 6:00 am UTC on May 6, 2024 . ZENT withdrawals will open at 10:00 am UTC on May 7, 2024 .

Further details are available here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

