Flash News: OKX to Give Away 200 Phaver-Up NFT Whitelist Spots

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 17, 2024.

OKX to Give Away 200 Phaver-Up NFT Whitelist Spots



OKX, in partnership with Phaver, has launched a giveaway of 200 Phaver-Up NFT whitelist spots in anticipation of the upcoming Phaver-Up NFT minting event. The 'Phaver-Up NFT x OKX airdrop' giveaway began on April 16 and ends on April 21 at 4:00 PM (UTC).



To enter the giveaway, eligible users simply need to:

By downloading and signing up for the Phaver app, users can mint an Anima NFT. An Anima NFT serves as a proof-of-personhood, ensuring a unique and bot-resistant user experience within the Phaver ecosystem. Downloading the Phaver app, signing up and minting an Anima NFT enhances users' chances of securing a spot on the whitelist for the Phaver-Up NFT raffle by 15 times.



The Phaver-Up NFT is an exciting launch from Phaver, a Web3 social app. Phaver-Up NFTs are an integral part of Phaver's native on-chain rewards and offer unique benefits for their holders, such as preferential access to future launches.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKXA leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

