Flash News: OKX Ventures Announces Pre-Seed Round Investment in Cellula, a Fully On-Chain AI Game

OKX Ventures Announces Pre-Seed Round Investment in Cellula, a Fully On-Chain AI Game

OKX Ventures today announced its participation in the pre-seed investment round for Cellula , a fully on-chain AI game that offers users the ability to create, compose and evolve their digital life. Its unique Virtual Proof of Work (vPOW) asset distribution method provides an innovative incentive layer for games within the Cellula ecosystem.

Cellula is an innovative platform that represents the first autonomous world based on Conway's Game of Life. Users can create "Bitlife," a unique digital life, from "Bitcell" digital cells on the "Crafting table." Each combination is one-of-a-kind and evolves on-chain, offering unlimited possibilities for the GameFi ecosystem.

In a pioneering move, Cellula mimics the Bitcoin mining rules, allowing each Bitlife to have its own hashrate and generate incentives through mining. A programmable incentive mechanism enables Bitlife to automatically execute tasks on multiple chains and evolve into an on-chain AI agent.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "We are delighted to invest in Cellula, an innovative artificial life game that combines blockchain technology, game theory and artificial intelligence. Cellula provides players with a unique, dynamically evolving ecosystem that blends gameplay with scientific research. The project not only attracts gamers but also a wide range of researchers, computer scientists, engineers, artists and educators. It serves as a collaborative platform at the intersection of multiple disciplines, and serves to inspire more research on artificial life, evolution and biodiversity - while making these complex scientific concepts accessible and relatable through gamification."

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

