Flash News: OKX Ventures Ranked as #1 Crypto Venture Capital Investor in Q1 2024 with 31 Deals

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for May 16, 2024.

OKX Ventures Ranked as #1 Crypto Venture Capital Investor in Q1 2024 with 31 Deals

OKX Ventures today announced that it has secured its position as the number one crypto venture capital investor in Q1 2024, closing a remarkable 31 deals*. Its top investment areas for Q1 focus on infrastructure, AI and DeFi. Notable projects include the Bitcoin EVM-Compatible Rollup, B² Network, and FLock.io, a decentralized and permissionless platform for AI models and dApps.

This milestone further cements OKX Ventures' commitment to investing in the future of blockchain and Web3 innovation, reinforcing its dedication to the sector. OKX Ventures' consistent and substantial capital investment shows its strong confidence in the growth and potential of the crypto and Web3 space. In 2023, the firm invested USD 50 million in crypto and Web3 projects.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "Our diverse investment portfolio, with a focus on the rapidly evolving Web3 infrastructure, AI and DeFi sectors, positions us at the forefront of supporting these groundbreaking technologies. As the crypto space continues to mature and gain mainstream adoption, we remain dedicated to driving innovation, fostering growth, and empowering projects that will shape the future of the digital economy."

*Source: CryptoRank

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, focusing on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale and supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation.

