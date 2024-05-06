Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with OOZOO

News provided by

OKX

May 06, 2024, 05:53 ET

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 6, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with OOZOO

OKX Wallet today announced that it is now integrated with OOZOO, which provides a new way to surf the internet, crafted as an extension on browsers. OOZOO offers a lightweight game standard that can be played anywhere on the Internet.

With this integration, OKX Wallet users can visit the Zoo, adopt a BOSS and collect OK Points on OOZOO via web extension.

To access OOZOO, OKX Wallet users simply need to:

  1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)
  2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one
  3. Connect their OKX Wallet to OOZOO via web extension

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX

Also from this source

Flash News: OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

Flash News: OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 6, 2024. OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Perpetual Futures...
Flash News: OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Spot Market

Flash News: OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Spot Market

OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 6, 2024. OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Spot Market OKX...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics