Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with OOZOO

May 06, 2024, 05:53 ET
SINGAPORE, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 6, 2024.
OKX Wallet Now Integrated with OOZOO
OKX Wallet today announced that it is now integrated with OOZOO, which provides a new way to surf the internet, crafted as an extension on browsers. OOZOO offers a lightweight game standard that can be played anywhere on the Internet.
With this integration, OKX Wallet users can visit the Zoo, adopt a BOSS and collect OK Points on OOZOO via web extension.
To access OOZOO, OKX Wallet users simply need to:
- Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)
- Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one
- Connect their OKX Wallet to OOZOO via web extension
For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.
