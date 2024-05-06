Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with OOZOO

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 6, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with OOZOO

OKX Wallet today announced that it is now integrated with OOZOO, which provides a new way to surf the internet, crafted as an extension on browsers. OOZOO offers a lightweight game standard that can be played anywhere on the Internet.

With this integration, OKX Wallet users can visit the Zoo, adopt a BOSS and collect OK Points on OOZOO via web extension.

To access OOZOO, OKX Wallet users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on) Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one Connect their OKX Wallet to OOZOO via web extension

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

