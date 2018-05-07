FLASH Partnership Introduces Updated Weather App in Observance of National Hurricane Preparedness Week

"We are proud to partner with WDT, the country's premier weather data provider, to reintroduce this powerful, easy-to-use app combining technology with real-time severe weather information," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "Often, our smartphones and tablets serve as lifelines in a disaster, so we are offering this app and the speed it delivers to maximize the short window of time available to make life or death decisions in a disaster. The added everyday benefits of reliable weather forecasts make it a must-have."

The FLASH Weather Alerts app enables the user to receive critical alerts via voice and push notifications. Your phone will "wake up" with alerts and also track your location to warn you wherever you go. Listen to local weather forecasts while on the move. Enjoy the power of a NOAA Weather Radio, with all the convenience and precision of a smartphone.

Features of FLASH Weather Alerts include:

ACCURATE ALERTS- Provides the most precise alerts compared to other similar apps on the market

COMPLETE CONTROL- Choose only the type of alerts you want to receive

FOLLOW ME- Alerts you when a watch/warning is issued in your area

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS- Ensure friends & family are safe by saving up to 5 additional locations

AUDIO- Hear beeps followed by a brief description of the alert type

RADAR- Quickly reference your location to adverse weather using radar with watch and warning overlays

QUICK FORECAST- Access current and forecast weather information for remote locations

VOICE OVER- Works for the visually impaired

MITIGATION RESOURCES- Includes information to make homes stronger and families (available in English and Spanish)

CURRENT NEWS- provides event-driven preparedness/mitigation tips as severe events unfold

All app features are included for $4.99 with no additional in-app purchases. If you previously purchased FLASH Weather Alerts, you may download the update for free. For more information, visit flashweatheralerts.org.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation including: BASF Corporation, FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, The Home Depot, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, National Weather Service, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH, and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes, in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, Facebook.com/federalalliance, and the FLASH blog – Protect Your Home in a FLASH.

About WDT, Inc.

Headquartered in Norman, OK, WDT provides organizations with actionable weather analytics and decision support. The company helps clients leverage weather information for profit and safety globally. Hazardous weather detection, prediction, and decision analytics are available via APIs and GIS layers, as well as WDT's leading risk mitigation SaaS platform, WeatherOps®. WDT takes business continuity activities to the next level by assigning expert meteorologists to monitor global assets and provide live, one-on-one consulting before and during severe weather situations.

