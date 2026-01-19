FlashIntel Rebrands to FlashLabs to Reflect Evolution Into an Autonomous AI Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlashIntel, the innovative AI-powered go-to-market and sales intelligence company, today announced that it has officially rebranded as FlashLabs. This strategic transformation marks the company's evolution from a leading sales automation platform into a broader applied research lab focused on pioneering truly autonomous AI systems that advance sales, customer engagement, and operational autonomy across industries.

The new identity unifies the organization's mission under a name that better reflects its long-term vision: to build self-driving AI agents and autonomous workflow solutions that empower human teams to focus on high-value strategy and innovation. FlashLabs will continue to support and expand upon the products and capabilities FlashIntel customers currently rely on—while accelerating development of next-generation autonomous solutions.

"Rebranding to FlashLabs is more than a name change," said Yi Shi, Founder of FlashLabs. "It signals our commitment to leading the shift from task-based AI tools to autonomous systems that act with purpose, learn continuously, and drive real business outcomes. Our mission remains the same—we break barriers for businesses everywhere—but our capabilities are expanding toward something much bigger."

Since its founding end of 2022, FlashIntel has helped organizations unify sales intelligence, automate prospect engagement, and optimize revenue operations through advanced AI-driven workflows. Over the past several years, the platform's features have delivered measurable impact for revenue teams seeking to accelerate pipeline generation, enhance personalization at scale, and streamline multi-channel engagement.

The rebrand to FlashLabs positions the company at the forefront of agentic AI research and autonomous systems development—an evolution supported by recent product advancements such as fully autonomous workflow orchestration and modular AI agents capable of handling complex multi-step processes end-to-end. The new FlashLabs identity also reinforces its commitment to human-centric automation, where AI amplifies human ingenuity rather than replacing it.

FlashLabs will continue to serve existing enterprise customers and partners under the new brand, with no interruption to service. Existing FlashIntel products and subscriptions will transition seamlessly, and customers can expect enhanced innovation and support as FlashLabs broadens its platform and research initiatives.

FlashLabs is an applied research lab pioneering autonomous AI agents and systems designed to transform sales, customer experience, and business operations. Built on a foundation of cutting-edge AI research and real-world application, FlashLabs partners with organizations around the world to automate complex workflows, accelerate growth, and unlock new possibilities for human-AI collaboration.

