FlashLabs Launches FlashClaw - One-Click Cloud Hosting for OpenClaw Agents

Run autonomous AI agents in the cloud and generate revenue workflows even while you sleep.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlashLabs, an applied AI research lab building autonomous agents and real-time AI infrastructure, today announced the launch of FlashClaw, a fully hosted cloud platform that enables users to deploy their own OpenClaw agent instance with a single click.

FlashLabs

FlashClaw removes the complexity of installing, configuring, and maintaining OpenClaw locally by providing a scalable managed environment in the cloud. With FlashClaw, customers can launch a dedicated OpenClaw instance instantly and begin running autonomous workflows without managing servers, infrastructure, or DevOps.

"OpenClaw unlocked a new paradigm where AI agents can execute tasks autonomously," said Yi Shi, Founder of FlashLabs. "With FlashClaw, we're making that power accessible to anyone. In one click, you can deploy your own agent infrastructure in the cloud and start building systems that work for you 24/7."

OpenClaw in the Cloud — Without the Setup

OpenClaw has gained traction among developers and AI enthusiasts for enabling agents that can plan, execute tasks, and iterate autonomously across tools and environments. However, deploying OpenClaw typically requires complex setup and infrastructure management.

FlashClaw solves this by providing:

One-Click Deployment – Launch a dedicated OpenClaw instance instantly.

– Launch a dedicated OpenClaw instance instantly. Managed Infrastructure – No server setup, container configuration, or maintenance required.

– No server setup, container configuration, or maintenance required. Scalable Cloud Runtime – Run autonomous agents reliably in the cloud.

– Run autonomous agents reliably in the cloud. Preconfigured Agent Environment – Start building and executing workflows immediately.

– Start building and executing workflows immediately. Secure Isolation – Each customer runs their own private OpenClaw instance.

Instead of spending hours configuring environments, developers and operators can focus on designing workflows, building skills, and running agents.

Built for Developers, Founders, and AI Operators

FlashClaw targets a rapidly growing community of developers and operators building autonomous AI systems.

Typical users include:

AI developers deploying autonomous agents

deploying autonomous agents Founders building automated growth systems

building automated growth systems Operators running continuous workflows

running continuous workflows Researchers experimenting with agent architectures

FlashClaw allows these users to skip infrastructure complexity and focus entirely on building capabilities and skills for their agents.

FlashLabs: Building the Infrastructure for Autonomous Agents

FlashLabs is an applied AI research lab focused on building speech-to-speech AI models and autonomous agents that operate continuously across digital environments.

The company's research includes real-time speech models, multimodal AI systems, and infrastructure designed to support autonomous agents operating at scale.

With FlashClaw, FlashLabs expands its platform to support the rapidly growing OpenClaw ecosystem, enabling developers to run persistent agents without infrastructure friction.

Availability

FlashClaw is available starting today.

Users can launch their hosted OpenClaw instance at:

https://www.flashlabs.ai/lp/flashclaw-world-first-proactive-agent

Media Contact:

Koki Kobayashi

+1 650-609-7501

[email protected]

SOURCE FlashLabs