Flashscore breaks records around the world in 2023

News provided by

Flashscore

31 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

The most followed profile of Cristiano Ronaldo received 27.9 million views

PRAGUE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashscore's app and website had on average more than 100 million users per month with over 230,000,000,000 views across the 12 months in 2023 - an increase of 24% on the app and 16% on the website. The global provider of live scores and sports content reveals what sports fans are most interested in.

Flashscore's most popular sports across all of its 42 markets was football, with more than 170 billion views. The most popular game of the season, which had its audience glued to the result, was Liverpool's Champions League tie against Real Madrid, where Los Blancos ran out 5-2 winners in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo showed just how popular he is by being the most searched athlete on the platform - the Portuguese forward had more than 27 million hits across the year.

The most popular sports team in 2023 was Manchester United - a former home of Ronaldo - followed very closely by their city rivals Manchester City. For now, by 0.9%, Manchester is still red.

Across all users, the average review rating was 4.79 - showing that improvements and consistent roll-outs of new features are continuing to give users the best place to keep up-to-date with the sports they love.

Speaking about 2023's results, Flashscore CEO Pavel Krbec explained:

"We have listened to all of our markets and we will continue to improve throughout 2024 and beyond. It is a huge year for sport with big international football tournaments and the Olympics. We are going to be at the heart of it, bringing top sports coverage to our users as well as creative opportunities for our partners to be seen."

About Flashscore:

Flashscore is a global network of apps and websites offering fans in more than 40 countries a wide range of sports content, from real-time live scores to multimedia coverage. The service covers nearly 40 sports and more than 6,200 competitions and more than 700,000 sports events each year. Globally, the Flashscore network is visited by more than 100 million users per month and its mobile applications have been downloaded more than 150 million times.

