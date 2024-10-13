Flat Glass Market to Grow by USD 29.1 Billion from 2024-2028 Driven by Solar Energy Demand, with AI-Powered Insights - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Global Flat Glass Market size is estimated to grow by USD 29.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period. Demand from solar energy sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased construction of green buildings. However, high cost of flat glass poses a challenge - Key market players include AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Dillmeier Glass Co., Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., MFG SPA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Pella Corp., PT Mulia Industrindo Tbk, Scheuten Glas Nederland BV, SCHOTT AG, TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S., Syracuse Glass Co., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global flat glass market 2024-2028

Flat Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 29.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key countries China, US, India, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Dillmeier Glass Co., Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., MFG SPA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Pella Corp., PT Mulia Industrindo Tbk, Scheuten Glas Nederland BV, SCHOTT AG, TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S., Syracuse Glass Co., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV

Market Driver

The construction industry consumes a significant portion of global energy, accounting for approximately 40% of total consumption. This energy usage is costly and contributes to high greenhouse gas emissions. Green buildings,

which are ergonomically designed to minimize energy consumption and efficiently utilize available energy, have gained prominence in response to these challenges. Flat glass is a key component in the construction of energy-efficient buildings, as it reduces the need for construction materials for walls and roofs. The global market for flat glass in the building industry is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for green buildings in both developed and developing countries. This trend prioritizes energy efficiency and ecological sustainability, making flat glass an attractive option for architects and builders. The use of flat glass in buildings not only offers cost efficiency and an appealing aesthetic, but also contributes to reducing overall energy consumption and minimizing environmental impact.

The global flat glass market is experiencing significant growth in various sectors. Annealed and coater glasses are popular in building and construction for façades, doors, partitions, floorings, and windows. Reflective and processed glasses are used in solar industry and electronic displays. Solar glass, a key component of solar panels, is seeing due to solar capacity expansions and renewable energy trends. In automotive production, glass is used in automobiles for energy saving solutions and safety. Mirrors, switchable privacy glass, and self-cleaning glass are popular in residential construction and industrial real estate. Low emissivity windows and smart glass are energy efficiency solutions in building codes for smart cities. Ceramic substrates, tempered, and laminated glasses are used in architectural segment for green building projects and extruded aluminum frames. The market includes solar power applications, floating solar farms, and energy efficiency trends in the automotive market. Silicon PV cells are integrated with glass for solar power generation.

Market Challenges

The production of flat glass involves energy-intensive and high-temperature processes, making it more costly than alternative materials like plastic for construction applications. A significant portion of the energy consumption in glass manufacturing is attributed to the combustion of natural gas, used to heat furnaces for melting raw materials. These furnaces primarily run on natural gas, thereby increasing the production cost of flat glass. Moreover, additional coatings are applied to enhance the glass's resistance to rust, temperature fluctuations, seismic forces, water, and air, further adding to the production expenses. Regional manufacturers, particularly those in Asia Pacific , offer competitive pricing to cater to local market demands.

The Flat Glass Market faces several challenges in various sectors. In the renewable energy domain, expanding solar capacity and integrating solar power applications require advanced glass solutions for solar panels and floating solar farms. In the automotive market, the shift towards electric vehicles and energy efficiency calls for innovative glass technology in automobiles, including electric vehicle batteries and smart glass for façades, doors, partitions, floorings, and windows. Building codes and smart cities demand energy-saving solutions, such as low emissivity windows and energy-efficient coatings. Architects and designers look for sustainable practices, including green building projects, extruded aluminum frames, and advanced glass technology like smart glass, switchable privacy glass, 3D textured glass, self-cleaning glass, and laminated glass. The laminated segment caters to automotive windshields, while glass manufacturers focus on environmental regulations and sustainable practices. The flat glass industry continues to innovate with ceramic substrates, tempered glass, laminated glass, and energy-efficient coatings like those from Guardian Glass. Silicon PV cells, EVA film layers, and junction boxes are essential components in solar panels. Overall, the flat glass industry must adapt to these challenges to meet the evolving needs of various sectors.

Segment Overview

This flat glass market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Construction

1.2 Automotive

1.3 Solar glass

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Float glass

2.2 Sheet glass

2.3 Rolled glass Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Construction- Flat glass is a versatile building material with significant applications in both residential and commercial sectors. Its primary use is in windows and door panels due to its ability to control light, heat, and radiation. In hot and cold climates, flat glass's cost-effectiveness, compared to wood and brick, is a major selling point. Furniture manufacturers also utilize flat glass for its durability and visual appeal. In interior design, it enhances ambiance and spreads natural light. Commercial buildings benefit from flat glass's large-scale use in design and environmental protection, reducing carbon emissions. European regulations, like insulated glazing, expand its commercial application. Self-cleaning flat glass is popular in tall buildings due to cleaning challenges. The global trend towards interior flat glass usage continues to grow.

Research Analysis

The global flat glass market encompasses various types of glass including annealed, coater, reflective, processed, and mirror glass. This market caters to diverse industries such as building and construction, solar, automotive production, and more. In building and construction, flat glass is used for façades, doors, partitions, and floorings, contributing significantly to the industry's growth. Solar glass, a key segment, is experiencing a due to solar capacity expansions and the rise of floating solar farms and solar panels. Flat glass technology continues to evolve with energy-efficient coatings and innovations in the automotive sector, including electric vehicles and automobiles. Architects and designers play a crucial role in driving demand for flat glass in the construction sector, while environmental regulations and green building practices further fuel market growth.

Market Research Overview

The global flat glass market encompasses various types of glass, including annealed, coater, reflective, processed, and mirror glass. Applications span across building and construction, solar industry, automotive production, electronic displays, and more. In building and construction, flat glass is used for façades, doors, partitions, floorings, and windows, offering energy saving solutions through energy efficiency and compliance with building codes. In the solar industry, flat glass is integral to solar panels, solar power applications, and renewable energy projects, such as floating solar farms. The automotive market uses flat glass for automobiles and electric vehicles, particularly in windshields and side windows. The industry also focuses on innovations like low emissivity windows, smart glass, switchable privacy glass, and self-cleaning glass. Flat glass technology continues to evolve with energy-efficient coatings, ceramic substrates, and advanced materials like tempered and laminated glass. The architectural segment, green building projects, and sustainable practices are key growth areas for the flat glass industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Construction



Automotive



Solar Glass



Others

Type

Float Glass



Sheet Glass



Rolled Glass

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

