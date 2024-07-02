Green Building Materials Market size is set to grow by USD 363 billion from 2024-2028, Rising need for energy-efficient green buildings to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global green building materials market size is estimated to grow by USD 363 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 15.67% during the forecast period. Rising need for energy-efficient green buildings is driving market growth, with a trend towards advancements in insulation materials. However, high initial cost of green buildings poses a challenge. Key market players include American Hydrotech Inc., ANDERSEN Corp., BASF SE, Bauder Ltd., Binderholz GmbH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Foam Holdings Inc., Forbo Management SA, Holcim Ltd., Interface Inc., Kingspan Group Plc, Koch Industries Inc., LX Hausys Ltd, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., REDBUILT, Sika AG, Standard Industries Inc., and The Alumasc Group plc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Green building materials market experiences growth due to advancements in insulation. Styrofoam board and spray foam, including XPS foam with low-emission blowing agents, are popular. Concerns over high greenhouse gas (GHG) contributions from expanding gases lead manufacturers to switch to lower impact agents like hydro-fluoro olefins (HFO). XPS foam panels, which pollute 1,400 times less than regular ones, offer sustainability. These advancements positively impact the market.

The green building materials market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness and demand for sustainable construction. Materials like insulation, concrete, and roofing are key areas of focus. For instance, insulation made from recycled materials and low embodied energy concrete are gaining popularity. Additionally, the use of fabricated roofing systems made from recycled materials is trending. Furthermore, the adoption of building information modeling (BIM) technology is facilitating the design and construction of energy-efficient buildings. The use of renewable energy sources and the implementation of green certifications are also driving market growth. Overall, the green building materials market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

Green building materials market faces challenges due to the high initial investment required. Advanced, energy-efficient materials and technologies increase costs for SMEs and larger firms. Architectural and engineering design time, modeling costs, and sustainable practices integration add to expenses. These factors may deter demand for green buildings, potentially impacting the market for green building materials negatively during the forecast period.

The green building materials market faces several challenges in the implementation of sustainable construction projects. These include the high cost of eco-friendly materials compared to conventional ones. Consumer education and awareness about the long-term benefits of using green materials is also a significant challenge. The availability and accessibility of these materials in various regions is another issue. Additionally, the lack of standardization and certification processes can hinder the growth of the market. The use of renewable and recycled materials, energy-efficient insulation, and the adoption of green building codes are some ways to address these challenges. Producers and consumers must work together to promote the use of green building materials and create a more sustainable construction industry.

Segment Overview

This green building materials market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Insulation

1.2 Roofing

1.3 Interior finishing

1.4 Framing

1.5 Exterior siding and others End-user 2.1 Residential

2.2 Non-residential Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Insulation- Green building insulation materials, such as cellulose, spray foam, rock wool, and fiberglass, offer significant benefits for homeowners. These materials reduce energy consumption, increase comfort, lessen noise, and prevent condensation. Properly installed green insulation contributes to financial and comfort improvements, as well as meeting the requirements of green building rating systems like Northwest ENERGY STAR Homes and Built Green and LEED for Homes. The use of these eco-friendly insulation materials drives growth in the global green building materials market.

Research Analysis

The Green Building Materials Market encompasses a wide range of eco-friendly materials used in the construction industry for designing structures that minimize environmental impacts. These materials include Wool, Recycled materials, Terrazzo, Recycled concrete, Stucco, Stone, Rubberbased materials, and Ashcrete. The extraction and fabrication of these materials are carried out in a resource-efficient and ecologically responsible manner. The use of green roofing materials contributes significantly to urban settlements, promoting sustainable development in the residential and commercial sectors. Energy-saving measures, such as insulation segments made from green-certified building materials, are essential in energy-efficient construction projects. The manufacturing process of these materials adheres to strict environmental standards, ensuring minimal disposal and maximum recycling. Construction manufacturers continue to innovate, introducing new green products to meet the growing demand for sustainable buildings.

Market Research Overview

The Green Building Materials Market encompasses a wide range of sustainable materials used in the construction industry. These materials include concrete, wood, steel, and various other innovative solutions. The use of green building materials is on the rise due to increasing environmental concerns and government regulations. Factors such as energy efficiency, recycled content, and reduced carbon footprint are driving the demand for these materials. The market is also witnessing significant growth due to advancements in technology, which are enabling the production of more sustainable and cost-effective materials. Additionally, the growing trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices is further fueling market growth. Overall, the Green Building Materials Market is expected to continue expanding in the coming years as more and more projects adopt sustainable building practices.

