Flat Glass Market to grow by USD 34.3 million tons from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 67% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flat glass market size is expected to grow by 34.3 million t during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.38% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 67% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In APAC, China, India, and Australia are the major markets for flat glasses. The rise in residential and commercial construction activities in the region is anticipated to deliver growth opportunities for the region. Moreover, the emphasis on the development of energy-conservative buildings will help the growth of the market in APAC. In addition, consumers highly emphasised home interiors, which will increase the demand for coated flat glasses. However, the rising use of solar thermal panels for electricity generation is also expected to have a favourable impact on the flat glass market in this region. Renewable energy such as solar glass panels absorbs approximately 50% of solar energy and helps regulate global warming. Therefore, owing to such factors, the regional market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flat Glass Market 2023-2027

Flat Glass Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers: Demand from the automotive sector to drive growth

The major factor driving the flat glass market is the increasing demand for flat glass from the automotive industry. Currently, the global automotive industry is one of the fastest adopters of flat glass. In the automotive sector, flat glass is widely used for convertible sunroofs, front and rear glass, and other uses. These materials are mostly employed in external and interior automotive components to lower the weight of automobiles. As many nations across the world introduce stringent laws on car emissions to combat air pollution, flat glass is utilised to make lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly automobiles. Additionally, major automotive-manufacturing countries, such as China, Germany, India, France, Italy, South Korea, Japan, and the US, use flat glass in different types of vehicles, such as passenger and commercial vehicles. The growing production of vehicles will, thus, drive the demand for flat glass in automotive applications. Therefore, such factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Trends: Increased Construction of Green Buildings

The increase in EOL glass material recycling is an emerging trend in the flat glass market growth. The glass manufacturing industries are more emphasised recycling broken and waste glass to use as raw material. Waste and broken glass used in processing are generally known as cullet. Currently, in glass manufacturing, 20%-25% of the cullet is used as raw material for new glass production and it melts and mixes easily with other raw materials in the furnace. This decreases CO2 emissions, and costs, and saves energy. However, it is expected that manufacturers will improve the quantity of waste glass in raw materials to cut down CO2 emissions. In Europe, for instance, glass vendors and manufacturers are encouraging the public to collect broken and waste glass and give them for recycling. It will also help in minimizing the glass waste in landfills and lower the production cost by improving the quantity of cullet in the raw material. Therefore, such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Some of the key Flat Glass Market Players:

The flat glass market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Dillmeier Glass Co., Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., MFG SPA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Pella Corp., PT Mulia Industrindo Tbk, Scheuten Glas Nederland BV, SCHOTT AG, Sisecam, Syracuse Glass Co., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Vitro SAB De CV, and Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A.

Flat Glass Market: Market Segmentation

The flat glass market is segmented into end-user (construction, automotive, solar glass, and others), type (float glass, sheet glass, and rolled glass), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the construction segment will be significant during the forecast period. A significant application of flat glass is in windows and door panels and they are also used in a wide range of interior decoration and furniture. The capacity of flat glasses to manage the amount of light, heat, and radiation transmitted is driving their adoption, particularly in residential buildings situated in hot and cold climates. In interior designing, flat glasses are used to improve the ambience and the overall spread of natural light. The decrease in cost associated with adherence to lighting and temperature regulations related to building interiors makes flat glasses more cost-effective compared with the use of wood and brick in residential buildings. However, they are used in both exterior and interior applications in commercial buildings. The use of a large number of glass panes improves the overall design and appearance of the building. In addition, It also provides environmental protection as it helps in capturing more natural heat and light, which lowers the overall carbon emission associated with heating and electrical power. Therefore, owing to such factors, the segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The global glass manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 58.31 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (packaging, construction, electrical and electronics, transportation, and others), product (container glass, flat glass, fibreglass, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rise in sales of electronic display units is the key factor driving the growth of the global glass manufacturing market.

The flat glass coatings market share is expected to increase by USD 932.23 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.70%. This report extensively covers flat glass coatings market segmentation by technology (water-based, solvent-based, and nano-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The increasing demand for flat glass from the automotive industry is notably driving market growth.

Flat Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2023-2027 34.3 million t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Dillmeier Glass Co., Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., MFG SPA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Pella Corp., PT Mulia Industrindo Tbk, Scheuten Glas Nederland BV, SCHOTT AG, Sisecam, Syracuse Glass Co., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Vitro SAB De CV, and Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global flat glass market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global flat glass market 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Solar glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Solar glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Solar glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Solar glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Solar glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user (million t)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user (million t)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Float glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Float glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Float glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Float glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Float glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Sheet glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Sheet glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Sheet glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Sheet glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Sheet glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Rolled glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Rolled glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rolled glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Rolled glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rolled glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type (million t)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type (million t)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography (million t)



Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography (million t) - Volume

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AGC Inc.

Exhibit 123: AGC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: AGC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: AGC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: AGC Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.

Exhibit 127: Cardinal Glass Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Cardinal Glass Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Cardinal Glass Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A.

Exhibit 134: Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. - Segment focus

12.7 CSG Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: CSG Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: CSG Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: CSG Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: CSG Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Dillmeier Glass Co.

Exhibit 142: Dillmeier Glass Co. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Dillmeier Glass Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Euroglas GmbH

Exhibit 147: Euroglas GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 148: Euroglas GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Euroglas GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 153: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 MFG SPA

Exhibit 157: MFG SPA - Overview



Exhibit 158: MFG SPA - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: MFG SPA - Key offerings

12.14 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 SCHOTT AG

Exhibit 165: SCHOTT AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 166: SCHOTT AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 167: SCHOTT AG - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 168: SCHOTT AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 169: SCHOTT AG - Segment focus

12.16 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Exhibit 170: Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Vitro SAB De CV

Exhibit 174: Vitro SAB De CV - Overview



Exhibit 175: Vitro SAB De CV - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Vitro SAB De CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Vitro SAB De CV - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

