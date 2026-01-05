Flat Medical Appoints Eric Steen, Former B. Braun Executive, as Strategic Advisor

Medical Device Industry Veteran to Guide Capital Strategy and Market Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas and TAIPEI, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat Medical, a leader in precision safety technology for clinical procedures, today announced the appointment of Eric Steen as Strategic Advisor. Mr. Steen brings over 25 years of medical device experience, including senior executive roles at B. Braun North America where he led strategic initiatives and commercial execution.

In this pivotal role, Mr. Steen will partner with the executive team to refine Flat Medical's capital strategy and optimize market positioning as the company transitions to global scaling. He will specifically focus on strengthening commercial infrastructure and guiding the company's approach to US and European capital markets. His operational expertise will be vital in navigating the strategic partnerships required for rapid expansion.

"We are honored to have Eric join our advisory team," said Karl Tsao, Chief Strategy Officer of Flat Medical. "His track record of scaling medical device companies and his deep understanding of the infusion and pain management sectors align perfectly with our growth roadmap. As we execute our capital strategy, Eric's guidance will be essential in helping us secure the right partnerships to position Flat Medical for long-term leadership."

Mr. Steen's career is defined by his ability to build high-performance teams and execute successful go-to-market strategies. His background is particularly synergistic with Flat Medical's portfolio, spanning markets where safety, precision, and workflow efficiency are paramount.

"Flat Medical has built an impressive foundation with innovative technology and robust clinical evidence," said Mr. Steen. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to accelerate their strategic initiatives and help position the company for sustained growth in the global medical device market."

This appointment supports Flat Medical's expansion in acute care, chronic pain management, and vascular access. The company is poised for a significant year in 2026, with several key product launches planned, including the highly anticipated EpiFaith CV for central vascular access.

About Flat Medical

Flat Medical is a medical device company dedicated to improving safety and precision in needle-based procedures. With operations in Taipei, Austin, and Amersfoort, the company develops next-generation solutions for anesthesia, chronic pain management, and vascular access. By focusing on objective precision, Flat Medical is committed to eliminating clinical complications and reducing healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.flatmedical.com.

SOURCE Flat Medical