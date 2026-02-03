Flat Medical Secures Strategic Wins in Europe: EpiFaith® Smart Syringe Enters UK NHS Framework and AP-HP France

TAIPEI and AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat Medical, a leader in precision positioning solutions, announced today that its EpiFaith® Smart Syringe has achieved two major milestones in Europe. Through close collaboration with local partners, the company officially secured a framework agreement on January 13, 2026, with the NHS (National Health Service) Supply Chain Coordination Limited (SCCL) in the UK —a global benchmark for public healthcare (contract to commence on July 1, 2026). Simultaneously, it obtained a landmark clinical order from Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), the largest hospital system in Europe.

Strategic Breakthroughs via Local Partnerships

In the UK, Flat Medical partnered with Fannin UK to successfully navigate the rigorous NHS Supply Chain process. This achievement grants EpiFaith® Smart Syringe access to the extensive NHS hospital network and is expected to trigger broader adoption across Europe through the NHS's global demonstration effect.

In France, working alongside IDM Medical, Flat Medical achieved a breakthrough within the AP-HP network. This landmark order from Europe's largest hospital system will serve as a market catalyst, signaling EpiFaith® Smart Syringe's transition from clinical induction into a period of standardized procurement and rapid sales growth across the continent.

"The NHS SCCL framework and the AP-HP order represent direct endorsements from world-class institutions," said Dr. Joseph Luo, CEO of Flat Medical. "These successes prove that our innovative products simultaneously satisfy the high-performance demands of experts and the economic efficiency requirements of healthcare systems."

Global Momentum: Explosive Progress

Since 2025 Beyond Europe, Flat Medical continues to see transformative growth across its strategic markets:

North America: Exponential sales growth through clinical collaborations with premier teaching hospitals.

Middle East: Market development has entered a harvest phase, featuring a formal partnership in the UAE and initial orders from Israel and Lebanon.

Japan: Commercialization is progressing following successful market validation.

About Flat Medical

Flat Medical is dedicated to enhancing the precision and safety of needle procedures. With operations in Taiwan, the USA, and the Netherlands, the company develops next-generation solutions for anesthesia and pain management, accelerating the global reach of high-quality medical innovations.

SOURCE Flat Medical