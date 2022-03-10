Flat Panel Antenna Market worth $1,440 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Flat Panel Antenna Market with Covid–19 Impact by Type (Electronically Steered, Mechanically Steered), Frequency (C and X, Ku, K, Ka), End–Use Application (Aviation, Telecommunications, Military) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Flat Panel Antenna Market is estimated to be valued at USD 408 million in 2022 and reach USD 1,440 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period (2022–2027)

Growing investments in space exploration and satellite launches, rising demand for electronically steered antennas worldwide, rising demand for innovative and compact antenna systems, and growing adoption of low-cost, low-profile antennas in various commercial and military applications will drive the demand for this market in the near future. The deployment of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites and constellations of satellites for communication applications has increased their demand across the globe. Other factors driving the market growth include growing demand for Ku- and Ka-band satellites, and the growing fleet of autonomous and connected vehicles used for various applications in the military and commercial sectors, which require customized flat panel antennas.

Electronically Steered type is expected to witness the highest market share and growth rate during the forecast period

Based on different types, the market has been segmented into two categories: electronically steered and mechanically steered. Electronically steered antenna is the leading type in the flat panel antenna market in terms of CAGR and market size. This is mainly because of its low cost and high market acceptance. Electrically steered flat panel antenna is expected to gain traction due to compact size, low cost, and significant adoption in enterprise, maritime, land mobile and aviation industries. AlCAN Systems (Canada), C-COM Satellite Systems Inc (Canada), Hanwha Phasor (UK), and ThinKom Solutions (US) are some of the players providing electronically steered FPA systems.

Commercial application is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

The commercial application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the flat panel antenna market. The commercial segment cater to a variety of applications, especially commercial shipping, boating, super yachts, passenger vehicles and other applications. The flat panel antennas used for such applications are smaller and more discreet than the large radomes generally used on bigger vessels for broadband satellite communication. These flat panel antennas include ESA OR phased array antennas which track satellites electronically while the units themselves are stationary, so there are no moving parts to wear out and potentially fail. Thus, rising demand for such antennas in different commercial applications is driving the growth of flat panel antenna market.

Asia Pacific is the leading flat panel antenna market in terms of CAGR globally.

APAC is expected to contribute to the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the flat panel antenna market. APAC is the major market for consumer and commercial segment due to its growing population. Key countries in APAC include China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Rapid developments related to flat panel antenna in telecommunication applications also provide growth opportunities for the market in APAC as trend for 5G in APAC is growing at a fast pace. Other factors contributing to the rising demand for flat panel antennas in APAC include technological advancements in antenna technology, increased awareness of the benefits of using flat panel antennas among the masses, and the cost-effectiveness of these antennas. Electronically steered flat panel antenna type is famous and reliable way initiate satellite communications and retrieve data and information in telecommunications and commercial sectors in Asia and other continents.

In 2021, the flat panel antenna market is dominated by players such as Kymeta Corporation (US), ThinKom Solutions(US), Hanwha Phasor (England), TTI Norte (Spain), and L3Harria Technologies (US).

