Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Market worth $1.98 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Market is projected to grow from USD 0.72 billion in 2026 to USD 1.98 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 362 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 303 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.72 billion

USD 0.72 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.98 billion

USD 1.98 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 22.6%

Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Market Trends & Insights:

Growing adoption of automated vulnerability discovery technologies and the shift toward subscription-based cybersecurity services are driving the PTaaS Market

By offering, the platform segment is estimated to dominate the market in terms of share (75.2%) in 2026.

By attack surface, the cloud security pentesting segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.

By organization size, the SMEs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share (41.34%) of the Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) market in 2026.

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The increasing adoption of crowdsourced security testing and ethical hacker communities is supporting the PTaaS Market growth as organizations leverage global networks of vetted researchers to identify vulnerabilities across applications, APIs, and cloud environments. Integrated with PTaaS platforms, crowdsourced testing enables broader security coverage, faster vulnerability discovery, and improved validation of real-world attack scenarios.

By attack surface, cloud security segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

Cloud security testing is becoming a major focus area in the PTaaS Market as enterprises increasingly deploy workloads across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. The rapid adoption of cloud-native applications, APIs, containers, and serverless architectures is significantly expanding enterprise attack surfaces. According to the Check Point Cloud Security Report 2024, 61% of organizations experienced a cloud security incident in the past year, highlighting the growing exposure within cloud environments. PTaaS platforms help organizations address these risks by enabling continuous testing of cloud infrastructures, identifying misconfigurations, exposed APIs, identity privilege risks, and container vulnerabilities through automated and expert-led penetration testing. As enterprises seek continuous visibility into evolving cloud environments and faster vulnerability remediation, the demand for cloud-focused penetration testing services is driving the growth of the PTaaS Market.

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By vertical, healthcare segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

Healthcare organizations are rapidly digitizing clinical workflows and patient services, increasing reliance on connected medical devices, cloud-based health platforms, and digital patient engagement systems. This expansion of digital healthcare infrastructure significantly increases cybersecurity exposure across hospital networks and medical applications. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024, the healthcare sector recorded the highest average breach cost at USD 10.93 million, highlighting the critical need for stronger security validation. PTaaS platforms help healthcare organizations continuously assess vulnerabilities across hospital IT environments, APIs, and connected systems through ongoing penetration testing and expert-led validation. These capabilities enable providers to identify security gaps early, support regulatory compliance, and strengthen the protection of sensitive patient data, driving increased adoption of PTaaS solutions across the healthcare sector.

By region, North America to lead market during forecast period

The PTaaS Market in North America is expanding as enterprises strengthen cybersecurity practices and shift toward continuous security validation across applications, APIs, and cloud infrastructures. The region benefits from advanced digital infrastructure, strong cloud adoption, and a mature cybersecurity ecosystem across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, technology, and government. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024, the average cost of a data breach in the United States reached USD 9.36 million, the highest globally. To reduce these risks, organizations are increasingly adopting PTaaS platforms that enable continuous vulnerability discovery and faster remediation. North America also hosts several key PTaaS providers, including NetSPI, Cobalt, Synack, HackerOne, and Bugcrowd, which are driving innovation in platform-driven penetration testing and continuous security testing models across enterprise environments.

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Top Companies in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Market:

The Top Companies in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Market include NetSPI (US), Synack (US), Veracode (US), Rootshell Security (UK), Intigriti (Belgium), EdgeScan (Ireland), GuidePoint Security (US), InterVision (US), Yogosha (France), DeepStrike (US), Pentest People (UK), FireCompass (US), Strobes Security (US), SafeAeon (India), ImmuniWeb (Switzerland), CyberHunter Solutions (US), SecureLayer7 (India), and AppSecure (India) HackerOne (US), Cobalt (US), NowSecure (US), Raxis (US), Software Secured (Canada), Vumetric Cybersecurity (Canada), Bugcrowd (US), LevelBlue (US), Breachlock (US), Astra Security (India), Terra Security (Israel), and Aikido Security (Belgium).

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