Flat Panel Display (FPD) Equipment Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics and Automotive Displays Underpins Sector

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flat Panel Display (FPD) Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flat panel display (FPD) equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.35%, reaching US$8.763 billion in 2028 from US$6.956 billion in 2021.

Flat panel display (FPD) equipment refers to a range of manufacturing machines and tools used in producing flat panel displays, which are electronic visual display technologies used in various devices such as televisions, computer monitors, and mobile devices. FPD equipment is an essential component of the FPD manufacturing process, and it includes multiple machinery and tools used for different stages of the manufacturing process.

The FPD equipment includes several machines, such as photolithography equipment, used to create patterns on the display substrate, and thin-film deposition equipment, used to deposit various layers of materials on the substrate. Other equipment includes sputtering systems, etching equipment, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) equipment, and encapsulation equipment. All of these machines play a critical role in the production of high-quality flat-panel displays.



FPD equipment is essential to the production of high-quality flat-panel displays. The quality of the displays produced depends on the quality and precision of the equipment used in the manufacturing process. As display technology continues to advance, the demand for advanced FPD equipment is expected to grow.

The flat panel display (FPD) equipment market is driven by growing demand for consumer electronics and rising demand for large-screen and automotive displays.

Growing demand for consumer electronics- The increasing demand for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronic devices is driving the growth of the FPD equipment market. As these devices require flat panel displays, the demand for FPD equipment is also increasing. According to the United States Census Bureau, the sales of electronic shopping and mail-order houses increased by 25.6% in 2020 as more consumers shifted to online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Rising demand for large-screen and automotive displays- The need for large-screen displays for applications such as digital signage, gaming, and entertainment is also driving the growth of the FPD equipment market. In addition, with the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems, the need for automotive displays is also increasing, driving the growth of the FPD equipment market.

Based on type, the PVD segment is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

The flat panel display (FPD) equipment market based on the physical vapor deposition (PVD) type is expected to grow significantly during the projected period. PVD is a widely used process for the deposition of thin films in FPD manufacturing. This process is used for the deposition of metal and dielectric films on various substrates, including glass, silicon, and plastic. The growing demand for high-resolution displays and the increasing adoption of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology are driving the growth of the PVD equipment market.

North America accounted for a significant share of the global flat panel display (FPD) equipment market.

Based on geography, the flat panel display (FPD) equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The flat panel display (FPD) equipment market in North America is mainly driven by the high demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. The US is a major market in the region due to the presence of major FPD equipment manufacturers such as Applied Materials, Inc., and Lam Research Corporation. Moreover, the increasing demand for large-size FPDs in the commercial sector, such as digital signage and television displays, is also driving the market growth in the region. In addition, the trend towards high-definition displays is also driving demand for FPD equipment that can produce such displays. Furthermore, the region is witnessing significant automotive sector growth, another factor driving demand for FPD equipment. With the increasing adoption of electronic displays in the automotive industry for infotainment systems and digital dashboards, the demand for FPD equipment is expected to grow.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

PVD

Exposure

CVD

Evaporation

ELA

Wet Etch

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East And Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Taiwan

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. FLAT PANEL DISPLAY (FPD) EQUIPMENT MARKET BY TYPE



6. FLAT PANEL DISPLAY (FPD) EQUIPMENT MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL



7. FLAT PANEL DISPLAY (FPD) EQUIPMENT MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Y.A.C. HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Nikon

Canon

ULVAC, Inc.

TORAY ENGINEERING Co., Ltd.

Applied Materials, Inc.

HORIBA

CVD Equipment Corporation

NISHIMURA CHEMITECH

