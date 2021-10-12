Flat Rock Family Practitioner now offers the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full- service concierge medical service provider, today announced that David G. Patterson, DO, PC, a family physician at Flat Rock Physicians Family Medicine Specialists, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and patient.

With CCP's Hybrid Choice, Dr. Patterson is able to provide patients the option to receive the highest level of support and service, including medical advocacy and round-the-clock availability, or to continue as a patient in his traditional practice. Unlike traditional concierge programs, no patients are dismissed from the practice. The program is simply an option for those who want to be assured that the physician who knows them and their health history will be managing their healthcare needs.

"This has been a difficult time in healthcare," says Dr. Patterson. "Many of my patients have been dealing with the stress of the pandemic in addition to general health concerns, and it's very important to their peace of mind to know the doctor they trust, the one they have a relationship with, will be available to them, offering sound advice and managing their health needs. This program gives them that peace of mind."

Family physicians have been under increasing pressure for years, and the COVID-19 crisis has added even more stress. For physicians like Dr. Patterson, CCP's Hybrid Choice is a good solution. Patients get the kind of personalized care that has become challenging for doctors in high-need areas to deliver. At the same time, doctors are able to maintain their traditional practice—seeing all the families in their practice and continuing to accept insurance plans—while also adding a much needed new, private revenue source. As an annual fee, this revenue source exists outside of patient visits, relieving financial pressure on physicians and stabilizing medical practices.

Benefits of the Hybrid Choice include: longer, more relaxed appointments that are easier to secure, greater support and medical advocacy with other health professionals, easier ways to connect to a staff member during office hours and directly to Dr. Patterson after hours for medical concerns, and the ability to participate in an old-school style of medicine, where physicians and patients spend time on preventive wellness, with a strong relationship based on trust. Dr. Patterson is also offering members exclusive discounts on aesthetic services and nutraceuticals sold in office.

"I'm truly overwhelmed by the positive feedback I've received from my patients, and I'm looking forward to practicing this highly personalized style of medicine and guiding my patients toward better long-term health and wellness."

For more information on Dr. Patterson's Hybrid Choice program, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected].

About Dr. David G. Patterson, DO, PC

Dr. David Patterson is a 1994 graduate of the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He has served as the Chair of Family Medicine at Beaumont, Trenton Hospital and as a Clinical Instructor at MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is a member of the Flat Rock Rotary. Dr. Patterson is Board Certified in Family Medicine by the ABOFP.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 26 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

