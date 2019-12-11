FlatFrog Files Lawsuit Against Promethean Ltd. and Promethean Inc. for Alleged Infringement of FlatFrog Patent

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlatFrog Laboratories AB, who revolutionized the touch screen industry with its InGlass™ technology, today filed suit against Promethean Ltd. and Promethean Inc. for alleged infringement of FlatFrog's U.S. Patent No. 10,282,035 ("the `035 patent"), titled "Touch Screen."

FlatFrog's `035 patent covers its InGlass™ technology, which provides the lowest contact detection height in the industry and allows multiple users to digitally write on touch screens with a passive pen or finger without the frustrating latency of conventional touch screens. This technology creates a writing experience as natural as pen on paper and supports intuitive motions such as erasing with your finger or hand. Because of its advantages over conventional touch screen technologies, InGlass™ has been adopted by the world's leading touch screen display companies, including Dell, Samsung, Sharp, NEC, Smart, Avocor, ViewSonic and others.

FlatFrog's lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, docket number 19-2246, contends that Promethean ActivPanel Titanium products infringe upon FlatFrog's '035 patent. FlatFrog is prosecuting a number of continuation applications and related applications which seek to further broaden FlatFrog's protection to its core technology.

The Company has invested significant research and development effort in developing InGlassTM and must vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights when faced with infringement. FlatFrog`s considerable investments into InGlass™ and related touch screen technologies are also protected by more than 119 patents worldwide and more than 110 pending patent families.

About FlatFrog

Flatfrog is the market leader in interactive display solutions with high-performance patented InGlass™ interactive touch technology and digital whiteboard application for corporate and education markets.

Founded in 2007, FlatFrog is headquartered in Lund, Sweden with locations in the U.S., Taiwan and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.flatfrog.com.

