Powered by Flavia's pack‑to‑cup technology, Tiramisù Flavored Coffee Freshpacks deliver the indulgent taste of the iconic dessert

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flavia, a leader in premium single-serve coffee systems, is proud to announce the latest addition to its growing Freshpack lineup: Lavazza Tiramisù Flavored* Coffee Freshpacks, available exclusively for Flavia brewing systems. With the global flavored coffee market projected to reach nearly $9.5 billion by 2030,1 the launch reflects Flavia's ongoing commitment to raising the bar on what a single-serve coffee experience can be – whether in the office or at home.

Flavia Expands Premium Flavored Coffee Lineup with New Lavazza Tiramisù Flavored Coffee Freshpacks

Crafted from 100% ground Arabica beans with a light to medium roast, Lavazza Tiramisù Flavored Freshpacks deliver a coffee-forward profile with notes of cocoa and a hint of creamy flavor - all with no added sugar – sophisticated enough to feel special, easy enough for every day.

The new offering builds on Flavia's growing flavored portfolio, which includes Lavazza Caramel flavored coffee as well as Lavazza Vanilla and Mocha lattes, reinforcing the brand's dedication to bringing quality and variety to every coffee moment. With demand for distinctive, elevated flavored options continuing to rise, Lavazza Tiramisù meets that moment head-on, turning an ordinary coffee break into something worth looking forward to – whether at the desk, in the kitchen, or anywhere the day takes you.

"Today's coffee drinker expects more from every cup – and Flavia is built to go beyond those expectations. Lavazza Tiramisù Freshpacks reflect our commitment to elevating everyday moments through exceptional quality, variety, and the convenience of Flavia's brewing system, delivering a flavor experience that feels truly special," said Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing at Lavazza North America.

Tiramisù is fully compatible with Flavia's complete range of brewing systems - including the Flavia AROMA Brewer, launched in September 2025 and recipient of the 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Retail Fitting Award. Flavia brewing systems feature a sleek, compact footprint that can fit effortlessly into any setting, with pack-to-cup technology that is designed to keep every ingredient sealed until the moment of brewing - eliminating taste transfer, allergen cross-contamination, and exposure to air - for a consistently exceptional cup wherever it's needed most.

Lavazza Tiramisù Freshpacks are now available nationwide. To learn more or place an order, please visit flavia.com.

* Artificially Flavored 1 Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, Global Flavored Coffee Market Forecast, 2025–2030

About Flavia

Since 1982, Flavia has been redefining how people experience beverages. Our innovative single‑serve, pack‑to‑cup system sets a new standard for quality, consistency, and choice. From premium coffees and creamy lattes to teas and refreshing infused waters, Flavia delivers exceptional variety, one perfectly brewed cup at a time.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over €3.9 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 5 countries. The Group's global presence is the result of over 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of time is also reflected in the attention of economic, social, and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies.

"Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

Media Contact:

Golin

[email protected]

SOURCE Flavia