Flavor Enhancer Market to Reach $20.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global flavor enhancer market growth is driven by the rise in demand for flavor enhancers, owing to the rapid increase in the consumption of processed food.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flavor Enhancer Market by Type (Acidulants, Glutamates, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins, Yeast Extracts, and Others), and Application (Processed Convenience Foods, Beverages, Meat & Fish Products, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global flavor enhancer market was valued at $11,400.0 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $20,414.6 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The demand for flavor enhancers is rising owing to the rapid increase in the consumption of processed food. As a result, it is expected to boost the global flavor enhancer market growth in the coming years. However, the negative consequences of flavor enhancers extend beyond their impact on infants. On the other hand, the exploration and utilization of new natural ingredients with high umami content have emerged as a significant area of innovation in the food industry.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $11,400.0 million Market Size in 2032 $20,414.6 million CAGR 5.7 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers · Rise in the sale of packaged and processed food · Increased demand for functional food and drinks · Technological advancement Opportunities · Increasing side effects of artificial flavor enhancers · Stringent Government Regulation Restraints · Rise in demand for flavor enhancers from emerging nations · Innovation in savory and umami flavors

The glutamates segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the glutamates segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global flavor enhancer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The demand for glutamate in the flavor enhancer market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the evolving consumer preferences, the popularity of processed foods, the globalization of cuisines, the drive for product innovation, and the cost-effectiveness and widespread availability of glutamate as a key ingredient. The acidulants segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Acidulants are ingredients commonly used in flavor enhancers to give food products a tangy or acidic taste. The main role of acidulants is to enhance flavors by striking a balance with sweetness and improving the shelf life of food and they achieve this by lowering the pH of the food, which not only enhances the taste and texture but also helps in maintaining its freshness for a longer period.

The processed convenience food segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the processed convenience food segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global flavor enhancer market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Processed convenience foods play a significant role in meeting consumer demands for quick and easy meal solutions, especially for those with hectic schedules and busy lifestyles. The meat and fish products segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The use of flavor enhancers in fish and meat products is a prominent trend in the food industry, driven by evolving consumer preferences and demands.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global flavor enhancer market share and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. In addition, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. The flavor enhancer market in the Asia-Pacific region is set for significant growth in the coming years owing to several factors that reflect the changing preferences and habits of consumers. As a result of Westernization influences in the region, taste preferences have shifted toward fast food and beverages.

Leading Market Players: -

AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD.

FUFENG GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

GIVAUDAN SA

KERRY GROUP PLC

LESAFFRE ET COMPAGNIE

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS AND FRAGRANCES INC.

MEIHUA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.

TATE AND LYLE PLC

DSM-FIRMENICH AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global flavor enhancer market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

