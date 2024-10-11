Flavored Cigar Market to Grow by USD 5.43 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by High Appeal Among Young Adults, Report on AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global Flavored Cigar Market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. High appeal of flavored cigars among young adults is driving market growth, with a trend towards customization and discounted prices of flavored cigars. However, difficulty for players to convince veteran cigar consumers to switch to flavored cigars poses a challenge -Key market players include Arnold Andre GmbH and Co. KG, C. Fuente Holdings Inc., DANNEMANN EL NOBLE CIGARRO GmbH, Firmin cigars, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Gurkha Cigar Group, Imperial Brands Plc, ITC Ltd., J. Cortes Cigars NV, Japan Tobacco Inc., North Carolina Tobacco Manufacturing LLC, Oettinger Davidoff AG, Paladin Cigars, Rocky Patel Premium Cigars LLC, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Senenca Manufacturing Co., Snyman Tobacco Pty Ltd., Swedish Match AB, Swisher International Inc., and Tatiana Cigars.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Machine-made and Hand-rolled), Flavor (Fruit-flavored cigar, Alcohol and non-alcohol-flavored cigar, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Arnold Andre GmbH and Co. KG, C. Fuente Holdings Inc., DANNEMANN EL NOBLE CIGARRO GmbH, Firmin cigars, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Gurkha Cigar Group, Imperial Brands Plc, ITC Ltd., J. Cortes Cigars NV, Japan Tobacco Inc., North Carolina Tobacco Manufacturing LLC, Oettinger Davidoff AG, Paladin Cigars, Rocky Patel Premium Cigars LLC, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Senenca Manufacturing Co., Snyman Tobacco Pty Ltd., Swedish Match AB, Swisher International Inc., and Tatiana Cigars

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The flavored cigar market is experiencing growth due to two key factors: customization and discounted prices. Consumers value personalized gifts, leading to the popularity of personalized flavored cigars. Players like Custom Tobacco and Bobalu Cigar offer platforms for designing custom cigars with various flavors, shapes, and sizes. Additionally, retailers such as Corona Cigar, Superior Cigars, and StogieBoys sell flavored cigars from multiple brands at discounted prices. These factors are expected to boost the market's growth during the forecast period, as consumers seek personalized and affordable options in the flavored cigar market.

The flavored cigar market is experiencing significant growth, particularly among young adults with hectic work schedules. Infused flavors like Chocolate, Strawberry, Menthol, Cherry, and Grape are popular choices for gifting and mixing to create unique taste combinations. Flavored cigars serve as status symbols, but high taxation policies pose challenges. Healthy lifestyle trends push consumers towards smoking alternatives and lounge culture. Hand-rolled and machine-made cigars cater to various preferences. Brands like Cuban cigars and Habanos lead the market, infusing tobacco leaves with fruit, spices, herbs, and coffee for innovative sensory experiences. Premiumization, natural and organic options, and customization are key trends. Regulatory changes, sociocultural views, and pricing strategies impact the market. Flavored cigars offer a range of taste profiles, from conventional tobacco flavors to botanical extracts, appealing to health-conscious consumers. Despite concerns over bad breath, they continue to be popular for business and household consumption.

Market Challenges

The global flavored cigar market faces a significant hurdle in converting seasoned cigar consumers from traditional or non-flavored cigars. These consumers prioritize the aroma from the tobacco and the quality of burn or ash. They often view flavored cigars as inferior alternatives to authentic cigar experiences. Consequently, persuading these long-term traditional cigar users to adopt flavored cigars poses a challenge, potentially hindering the market's expansion during the forecast period.





The flavored cigar market faces several challenges in today's business landscape. Business and household consumption of flavored cigars continues to grow, driven by smoking alternatives and the lounge culture. The female smoking population is a significant market segment, with grape, fruit, spices, herbs, coffee, and botanical extracts being popular choices. However, regulatory changes and sociocultural views are impacting the industry. Premiumization and high-quality cigars are key trends, with innovation in taste combinations and packaging designs. Health-conscious consumers prefer natural and organic options. Customization, discounted prices, and social occasions are also important factors. Innovation in flavor profile, such as infusing tobacco leaves with fruit, spices, or herbs, creates unique sensory experiences for younger audiences. Regulatory changes, bad breath concerns, and limited edition flavors add complexity to the market landscape. The fusion of conventional tobacco flavors with new ones offers opportunities for growth.

Segment Overview

This flavored cigar market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Machine-made

1.2 Hand-rolled Flavor 2.1 Fruit-flavored cigar

2.2 Alcohol and non-alcohol-flavored cigar

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Machine-made- Machine-made flavored cigars are a popular choice among consumers due to their affordability and consistent smoking experience. Manufactured using scraps of homogenized tobacco, these cigars are produced in large quantities using machines, making them less expensive than hand-rolled cigars. Brands like BACKWOODS (Imperial Tobacco Group) and Swisher International lead the market for machine-made flavored cigars. The rising prices of cigarettes are driving young adults towards these cigars, which offer various flavors at a lower cost. The manufacturing process ensures a consistent taste and aroma, providing a reliable smoking experience. Additionally, machine-made cigars are conveniently sold in packs or boxes and are readily available at convenience stores, gas stations, and online retailers. These factors contribute to the increasing demand for machine-made flavored cigars, boosting the growth of the global flavored cigar market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Flavored cigars have gained popularity among young adults seeking unique smoking experiences. With hectic work schedules, these cigars offer a moment of relaxation and enjoyment. Infused with various flavors like chocolate, strawberry, fruit, spices, herbs, coffee, and vanilla, they cater to diverse tastes. Flavored cigars are also used as gifting purposes, making them a thoughtful and unique present. Hand-rolled and machine-made options are available, each offering distinct smoking experiences. The fusion of flavors provides innovative sensory experiences for cigar connoisseurs. However, high taxation policies and healthy lifestyle trends may deter some consumers. Limited edition flavors add to the allure, making them a status symbol for some. Mixing and customizing flavors is an exciting option for those seeking a personalized smoking experience. Flavored cigars are often enjoyed during social occasions, but be mindful of potential bad breath aftereffects.

Market Research Overview

Flavored cigars have gained significant popularity among young adults, offering a unique smoking experience with infused flavors like chocolate, strawberry, menthol, cherry, grape, and more. With hectic work schedules, these cigars serve as stress relievers and status symbols. For gifting purposes, they make thoughtful presents for special occasions. Hand-rolled and machine-made cigars offer different experiences, while high taxation policies and healthy lifestyle trends impact consumer behavior. Innovative sensory experiences are driving flavor profile innovation, with natural and organic options, botanical extracts, and premiumization becoming trends. Fruit, spices, herbs, coffee, and other ingredients are infused into tobacco leaves, creating taste combinations that cater to younger audiences. Customization options, discounted prices, and social occasions also influence the market. Regulatory changes, sociocultural views, and health concerns continue to shape the flavored cigar industry. Limited edition flavored cigars and the fusion of flavors add excitement for consumers, while business and household consumption, smoking alternatives, lounge culture, and the female smoking population expand the market. Despite concerns about bad breath and societal stigma, the demand for flavored cigars remains strong.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Machine-made



Hand-rolled

Flavor

Fruit-flavored Cigar



Alcohol And Non-alcohol-flavored Cigar



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

