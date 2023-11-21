Flavored Cigar Market to increase by USD 5.13 billion between 2022 to 2027; The growth of the machine-made segment will be significant during the forecast period- Technavio

Technavio

21 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET

The flavored cigar market size is expected to grow by USD 5.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.87% during the forecast period. High appeal of flavored cigars among young adults is notably driving the flavored cigar market. However, factors such as difficulty for the players to convince veteran cigar consumers to switch to flavored cigars may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Machine-made and Hand-rolled), Flavor (Fruit-flavored cigar, Alcohol and non-alcohol-flavored cigars, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flavored Cigar Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

  The growth of the machine-made segment is significant during the forecast period. Machine-made flavored cigars are manufactured in large amounts using scraps of homogenized tobacco. This process is designed in such a way that it enables consistent production and faster output compared to handmade cigars. This also appeals to price-conservative consumers who still desire the flavors and aromas associated with flavored cigars. Young adults increasingly prefer these because they are usually less expensive and are more affordable than hand-rolled cigars. BACKWOODS (Imperial Tobacco Group), and Swisher International are some of the major players in this segment of the market. Furthermore, their convenience, as they are sold in packs or boxes, making it easier for consumers to purchase and enjoy them paired with the easy availability in convenience stores, gas stations, and online retailers drives the segment growth.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • North America will contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the high popularity of disposable products, their increased availability in retail stores and through online channels, and rapidly growing demand from the young population base drive regional market growth.Their affordability as well as the fact that they do not impart bad breath factors in the growth of the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The flavored cigar market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Arnold Andre GmbH and Co. KG, C. Fuente Holdings Inc., DANNEMANN EL NOBLE CIGARRO GmbH, Firmin cigars, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Gurkha Cigar Group, Imperial Brands Plc, ITC Ltd., J. Cortes Cigars NV, Japan Tobacco Inc., North Carolina Tobacco Manufacturing LLC, Oettinger Davidoff AG, Paladin Cigars, Rocky Patel Premium Cigars LLC, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Senenca Manufacturing Co., Snyman Tobacco Pty Ltd., Swedish Match AB, Swisher International Inc., Tatiana Cigars

  View a PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The tobacco market size in Cuba is expected to increase to USD 1.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27%.

The tobacco market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 173.03 billion.

Flavored Cigar Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.87%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key countries

US, Malaysia, UK, Germany, and Belgium

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Flavor

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

