Flavorful, Fun Japanese-Inspired Lunches to Cook with Your Kids

One way to make cooking more exciting for the family is to prepare food for a bento box using pantry staples. Bento boxes are considered an act of love in Japan and are a fun way to get your family involved in the kitchen. Bento boxes are similar to single-portion lunchboxes except they feature small compartments for each element of your meal, making it easy to encourage kids to eat fresh fruits and veggies. They also offer a whimsy visual appeal that can make mealtime more entertaining.

Next time you plan a meal with loved ones, try incorporating authentic Japanese recipes like a Simple Teriyaki Bowl, a Miso-Glazed Salmon Bento or Garlic Shrimp with Jasmine Rice. These dishes call for simple preparations, short cook times and pantry basics, making it easy to involve your family in the process.

Garlic Shrimp with Jasmine Rice

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 6

Ponzu Rice: 1 cup jasmine rice 1/2 cup Mizkan Ponzu Citrus Seasoned Soy Sauce 1 1/2 cups water

Stir Fry: 2 tablespoons Mizkan Organic Rice Vinegar 1/4 cup Mizkan Ponzu Citrus Seasoned Soy Sauce 1/4 cup brown sugar 1 teaspoon sesame oil 1/2 cup vegetable stock 1 teaspoon cornstarch 2 tablespoons oil 1 pound (about 21-25) raw shrimp, peeled and deveined 1/4 cup red onion, large chopped 2 teaspoons garlic, minced 1 cup red bell pepper, chopped 1/2 cup carrots, shredded 1 cup sugar-snap peas 1 cup broccoli florets 2 scallions, sliced 2 teaspoons sesame seeds

To make ponzu rice: In small saucepan, combine jasmine rice, ponzu and water; cook according to rice directions.

To make stir fry: In bowl, whisk rice vinegar, seasoned soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, vegetable stock and cornstarch to combine. Set aside.

In large saute pan over high heat, heat oil; add shrimp and cook 2-3 minutes until pink.

Add red onion and cook 1 minute. Add garlic, red bell peppers, carrots, snap peas and broccoli; cook 3 minutes until tender.

Add reserved sauce and cook 2 minutes until thickened.

Divide rice among six bowls and top with shrimp stir fry. Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds; serve.

Miso-Glazed Salmon Bento

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus marinating

Cook time: 6 minutes

Servings: 2

1/4 cup miso paste 2 tablespoons Mizkan Mirin Sweet Cooking Seasoning 1 tablespoon sake 2 skinless center-cut salmon fillets (6 ounces each) 1 cup thinly sliced seedless cucumbers 1 teaspoon kosher salt 2 tablespoons Mizkan Seasoned Rice Vinegar 2 cups cooked short-grain sushi rice, cooled 1 tablespoon thinly sliced green onions 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds 6 cherry tomatoes 2 lemon wedges

In medium bowl, whisk miso paste, mirin and sake. Add salmon, turning to coat evenly. Marinate 10-30 minutes. Discard remaining marinade.

Heat large nonstick pan on medium-high heat. Cook fish 2-3 minutes on each side, or until internal temperature reaches 145 F. Cut each fillet into four small pieces.

In strainer or colander, toss cucumbers with salt; let stand 5 minutes. Squeeze out excess liquid; toss with rice vinegar.

Pack each bento box evenly with rice, pickled cucumbers and salmon. Sprinkle with green onions and sesame seeds. Garnish with tomatoes and lemons.

Substitutions: If ingredients are unavailable or difficult to find: Use 1/4 cup soy sauce to glaze salmon in place of miso paste; use low-carb rice such as cauliflower or broccoli rice in place of sushi rice.

Tip: To prevent sogginess, separate wet components like cucumber pickles by using aluminum foil or silicone muffin liners inside bento box.

Simple Teriyaki Bowl

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Servings: 2

1 large boneless chicken thigh 2 tablespoons soy sauce 3 tablespoons Mizkan Mirin 3 tablespoons Mizkan Natural Rice Vinegar 1/2 scallion 1 tablespoon cooking oil 2 servings hot, cooked rice 1 teaspoon dried seaweed sheet (nori), sliced (optional)

Slice chicken thigh meat into bite-size pieces. In bowl, mix soy sauce, mirin and rice vinegar; marinate chicken pieces in seasoning mix 10 minutes.

Cut scallion into 2-inch pieces. In frying pan, saute until soft, about 1 minute. Set aside. In frying pan, heat oil and cook chicken until browned.

When meat is browned, pour marinade over chicken and continue cooking on low heat until sauce thickens.

Place hot, cooked rice in individual bowls. Spread sliced dried seaweed pieces over rice, if desired, and top with chicken and scallions to serve.

