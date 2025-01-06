Flavorful Snacks Packed with Lean Protein

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Living a happier, healthier life often begins in the kitchen. From lunches on the go to sit-down family meals, keeping flavor at the center of your meal planning is key to maintaining healthy habits.

Based on Mintel's 2025 Global Food and Drink Trends, experts predict that sweet, sour, smoky and spicy flavors will continue to rise in popularity among families in the United States this year. Show your family how much you care with delicious and nutritious dishes that don't skimp on flavor. After all, it's easier to stick to healthy eating when you find joy in the foods you share.

Next time you're at the grocery store, stock up on pantry staples that deliver flavor and nutrition – without extra time in the kitchen. Whether you're grabbing a snack on your way out the door or looking for ways to add protein to your next meal, Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Tuna Packets are convenient and flavorful, delivering key nutrients.

Each packet is 100 calories or less and ready to eat with high-quality, responsibly sourced protein made with MSC-certified tuna, allowing you to dive into a world of deliciously seasoned, lean protein.

Your go-to wild caught tuna paired with the iconic blend of 18 herbs and spices, Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Old Bay Seasoning is a match made in seafood heaven. Perfect for when you're on the go, the unique combination of flavor, convenience and value helps fight that pesky midday hump, recover from a tough workout or reminisce about a favorite childhood recipe.

For a quick bite when you're looking for an easy solution, this Tuna Stuffed Avocado recipe is simple yet satisfying and full of flavor. The protein from the tuna and healthy fat from the avocado help to power you through your day and keep you feeling satiated longer. Now on shelves, you can enjoy lean protein with a mix of classic seafood seasoning in recipes like this one.

With the help of the flavor experts at McCormick, Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Tuna Packet with Chili Lime is a convenient protein-packed snack. The joyful zing of lime and chili spice takes this next recipe to another level and can help add a burst of flavor to any meal.

If you're hosting a crowd or preparing a snack for loved ones, Better-For-You Chili Lime Tuna 7-Layer Dip lets you indulge in fun recipes without ditching health goals. For an extra nutritious touch, serve with chopped vegetables.

Make mouthwatering flavor the right decision for your body and mind with additional better-for-you recipe ideas at ChickenOfTheSea.com.

Tuna Stuffed Avocado

Total time: 5 minutes

Servings: 2

1 packet (2 1/2 ounces) Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna with Old Bay Seasoning

1/4 cup whole kernel cooked corn

1 tablespoon minced parsley

1 avocado

lemon wedges, for serving

In bowl, combine tuna, corn and minced parsley.

Halve avocado and carefully remove seed.

Divide tuna mixture between avocado halves.

Serve with lemon wedges.

Better-For-You Chili Lime Tuna 7-Layer Dip

Total time: 15 minutes

Servings: 10

15 ounces canned beans (pinto, black, red, etc.), drained

1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

1 cup guacamole

1 cup pico de gallo or salsa

1/4 cup sliced black olives

2 tablespoons low-fat shredded cheddar cheese

2 packets (2 1/2 ounces each) Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna with McCormick Chili Lime

sliced or chopped jalapenos or Serrano chilies (optional)

lime wedges, for serving

vegetables or tortilla chips, for serving

In 2-quart casserole dish, layer beans in single layer.

Add remaining layers: Greek yogurt, guacamole, pico de gallo or salsa, black olives, cheese and tuna.

Add additional layer of sliced jalapenos or Serrano chilies, if desired.

Serve dip with tortilla chips or sliced vegetables.

