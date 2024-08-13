Flavors & Fragrances Market worth $42.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flavors & Fragrances Market"

Natural ingredient segment is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global flavors & fragrances market during the forecast period.

The growth of the natural ingredient segment is mostly due to the changes in regulations and industry standards. Globally, governments and regulatory agencies are strengthening their policies regarding the use of synthetic compounds, especially those that are a threat to people or the environment. These changes in regulations not only encourage manufacturers to look for safer, natural substitutes, but they also promote innovation in the creation of novel organic compounds. The need to reformulate products to comply with these rules frequently fuels the market's need for natural ingredients.

Bakery is estimated to be the second-largest end-use industry of flavors market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Bakery segment is the second-largest end-use industry in the flavors market. Bakery products have a unique role in international culinary practices. Many consider bread, cakes, pastries, cookies, and other baked products to be basics, cherished for their delicious and comforting features. This enduring trend assures a steady and strong demand for a wide range of baked goods. A wide range of bakery goods are always in high demand thanks to this enduring custom. To be attractive to a variety of consumer tastes, each category within the bakery segment needs to have a unique flavor profile. The segment's diversity demands a wide range of flavors, which is fueling a substantial demand in the flavors market.

Consumer products segment to lead fragrances market in end-use industry segment, during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The consumer products segment accounted for the largest share of the fragrances market in 2023, in terms of value. Scents are infused in perfumes, deodorants, shampoos, and soaps to convey personal preferences. These products let the consumers to express their personality, mood, or ideal image to themselves and peers through their choice of fragrance. Fragrances have a strong psychological impact on personal care routines; the emotional resonance of a favorite perfume or body lotion can dramatically impact one's confidence and sense of comfort throughout the day.

South America is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the flavors & fragrances market.

South America is projected to register the highest CAGR in the flavors & fragrances market, in terms of value, during forecast period due to several factors. South America has a great potential to produce various fruits, herbs, and spices as far as the local climatic conditions are concerned. Brazil and Peru are recognized for having great stocks of excellent raw materials that are not only demanded domestically but internationally as well. These natural resources are henceforth available to the flavors market and help bring to realization faithful and unique flavors for the consumers. The focus on natural and organic ingredients is also now picking up steam in line with the health and wellness trends seen on most regions.

The key players profiled in the report Givaudan SA (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), DSM-Firmenich AG (Switzerland), Symrise AG (Germany), ADM (US), Takasago International Corporation (Japan), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), MANE (France), Robertet Group (France), T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Bell Flavors & Fragrances (US).

