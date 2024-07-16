Flax Seeds Market size is set to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2024-2028, Growing awareness about health benefits of flaxseeds to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flax seeds market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15.42% during the forecast period. Growing awareness about health benefits of flaxseeds is driving market growth, with a trend towards wide reach through organized retailing. However, fluctuating prices of flaxseeds and product recall poses a challenge. Key market players include AgMotion Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Bradley Caldwell Inc., BTL Herbs and Spices Pvt. Ltd., CanMar Foods Ltd., Eastmade Spices and Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Global Resource Direct LLC, Grain Millers Inc., Healthy Food Ingredients LLC, Howe Seeds, KRBL Ltd., Linwoods Health Foods, Merck KGaA, Mother Herbs P Ltd., Mr Fothergills Seeds Ltd., Pragati Agribiz Pvt. Ltd., Satva Industries, and TA Foods Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global flax seeds market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Food and beverages, Animal food, and Others), Product (Ground flax seeds and Whole flax seeds), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AgMotion Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Bradley Caldwell Inc., BTL Herbs and Spices Pvt. Ltd., CanMar Foods Ltd., Eastmade Spices and Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Global Resource Direct LLC, Grain Millers Inc., Healthy Food Ingredients LLC, Howe Seeds, KRBL Ltd., Linwoods Health Foods, Merck KGaA, Mother Herbs P Ltd., Mr Fothergills Seeds Ltd., Pragati Agribiz Pvt. Ltd., Satva Industries, and TA Foods Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Organized retailers, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, have become a significant distribution channel for superfoods like flax seeds. The rise in population and urbanization, particularly in countries like India, Brazil, Chile, and Peru, have fueled the growth of supermarkets as a primary destination for nutritous and affordable food. In India, major retailers like Reliance Fresh, Aditya Birla Retail, Food World, and Spencer's supply fresh foods. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to changes in consumer behavior, with a surge in online shopping and click-and-collect models. Retailers are investing in omnichannel offerings to retain customers and attract new ones. For instance, JD opened its first omnichannel supermarket, SEVEN FRESH, in Shenzhen, China, in April 2021. The wide reach of organized retailing is a major trend driving the growth of the global flax seeds market.

Flax seeds are trending in the nutrition-rich products market due to their high nutrient value. They contain essential omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, protein, phosphorus, potassium, and antioxidants. The seeds are used in various applications, including oil, whole form, and as a powder. In the food industry, flax seeds find use in bakery products, pancakes, and breakfast cereals. The vegan population is driving demand for flax seeds as a source of protein and amino acids. However, potential adverse health effects such as bowel obstructions and sodium content require careful consideration. Flax seeds are also used in animal feed and pet food. The bakery industry and tablet manufacturers use flax seeds for their texture and blood thinning properties. Despite these benefits, it is essential to note that excessive consumption may lead to toxicity. Flax seeds are also rich in calcium and may help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of stroke and cancer.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

The flax seeds market has experienced a significant increase in raw material costs due to the supply-demand gap in recent years. This price hike not only raises manufacturing costs but also decreases profit margins for vendors, compelling them to explore cheaper alternatives. Suppliers hold the power to set competitive and varying prices for raw materials. For instance, US flax seed prices jumped from around USD8.0 /bushel (bsh) in September 2020 to nearly USD20 /bsh in May 2021 . Manufacturers often source raw materials from third parties, making proper handling crucial to ensure product safety and quality. Food regulatory authorities can shut down businesses and recall products if they pose health risks, negatively impacting brand image and operations. Manufacturing and packaging defects further hinder market growth.

/bushel (bsh) in to nearly /bsh in . Manufacturers often source raw materials from third parties, making proper handling crucial to ensure product safety and quality. Food regulatory authorities can shut down businesses and recall products if they pose health risks, negatively impacting brand image and operations. Manufacturing and packaging defects further hinder market growth. The Flaxseeds market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer inclination towards functional foods and their health benefits. These seeds are rich in fiber, essential amino acids, and healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids. They are also a good source of minerals like magnesium. In human consumption, flaxseeds find applications in various forms, such as whole seeds, meal, oil, and powder. They are used as an egg alternative in baked goods like cakes, muffins, and cookies. Flaxseeds are also used as a food preservative and in the production of industrial flax seed oil. Additionally, they are used in animal feed for horses and cats. However, challenges like high carbohydrate content and potential interaction with certain medications, such as cholesterol-lowering drugs, can limit their usage in some food products like confectionery and ice creams. Flaxseeds are also used to manage diseases like diabetes, heart diseases, depression, and even promote hair growth. Flaxseed meal and flaxseed oil are popular functional ingredients in energy bars and juices. Linseed, another name for flaxseed, is used in the production of functional foods and as a food additive in various industries.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This flax seeds market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Food and beverages

1.2 Animal food

1.3 Others Product 2.1 Ground flax seeds

2.2 Whole flax seeds Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Food and beverages- The global flax seeds market is projected to witness significant growth in the food and beverage segment during the forecast period. Flax seeds are increasingly being used as a functional ingredient in various food and beverage applications due to their nutritional benefits. In addition to being consumed as a raw seed snack, flax seeds are widely utilized in the food industry as an additive in juices, pasta, smoothies, yogurt, cereals, salads, and sports nutrition products. Flaxseed powder can be added to fresh foods as a food additive, sprinkled on cold and hot cereals to enhance taste, and used as a food preservative. It is also added to ice creams, juices, and snacks to increase nutritional value. In baked goods, flax seeds improve texture quality, and their addition increases fermentation and proof times, necessitating a corresponding increase in yeast levels. Flax seeds are used in bread products, bagels, bran muffins, cracked wheat hoagies, oatmeal bread, and chocolate chip cookies. They can also be used to prepare gelatinous foods such as porridge and puddings, added to baked goods such as bread, cereals, and crackers, and topped on salads, soups, and yogurts. Flax seeds can be mixed with liquids to create healthy drinks for athletes, address inflammation, and provide protein for muscle recovery. The mucilaginous aspect of the seed in a liquid makes it a healthy substitute for certain oils or eggs in cooking recipes or salad dressings. The food and beverage segment's growth is attributed to the global trend towards healthy eating and the functional benefits of flax seeds.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

Global Pumpkin Seeds Market: The global pumpkin seeds market is experiencing significant growth due to rising health consciousness and demand for nutritious snacks. Key players are focusing on innovative product offerings and expanding their distribution networks. Increasing use in culinary applications and dietary supplements further drives market expansion.

Global Caraway Seeds Market: The global caraway seeds market is growing steadily, driven by their use in culinary, medicinal, and industrial applications. Increasing awareness of health benefits, such as digestive aid and antioxidant properties, boosts demand. Major players are enhancing their product portfolios and market presence.

Research Analysis

Flaxseeds, also known as linseeds, are a popular edible crop rich in essential nutrients. They come in the form of whole seeds, flaxseed oil, and flax meal. Flaxseeds are a valuable source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fiber, and various minerals like calcium. Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly alpha-linolenic acid, are important for heart health, reducing inflammation, and aiding in brain development. Flaxseed oil is used for cooking and as a dietary supplement, while flax meal is used in baking and as an animal feed ingredient. Quinoa seeds are sometimes erroneously called flaxseeds due to their similar appearance, but they are a different crop. Flaxseeds are also used in industrial applications, such as in the production of linoleum and oil paints. The seeds are rich in antioxidants, which help prevent oxidative damage to cells, and have been linked to reduced risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and heart diseases. Flaxseed powder is a convenient way to add these nutrients to various food products.

Market Research Overview

Flax seeds, also known as linseeds, are a rich source of essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, protein, and various minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. These tiny seeds are increasingly popular in human consumption due to their numerous health benefits. They are known to help lower cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and improve heart and nerve functions. Flax seeds are also used as functional ingredients in various food products, including bakery items, breakfast cereals, energy bars, and snacks. The seeds are also used in animal feed and as a food preservative. However, excessive consumption of flax seeds may cause adverse health effects such as bowel obstructions and blood thinning, which may increase the risk of stroke and hemorrhage. Flax seeds come in various forms, including whole seeds, flax meal, flaxseed oil, and flaxseed powder, and are used in various applications, from baking to making capsules and tablets. The seeds are also used as an egg alternative and in the production of healthy oils, such as flaxseed oil. Additionally, flax seeds are rich in antioxidants, fiber, and essential amino acids, making them a popular choice for nutrition-rich products. The seeds are also used in the production of functional food, such as ice creams, juices, and muffins. Flax seeds are also used in pet food and horse feed due to their nutritional benefits. However, it is essential to note that flax seeds may have toxicity issues if not stored properly or consumed in large quantities. Overall, flax seeds are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that offers numerous health benefits when consumed in moderation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Food And Beverages



Animal Food



Others

Product

Ground Flax Seeds



Whole Flax Seeds

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio