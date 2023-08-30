Flax seeds market to grow by USD 955.11 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing number of vegans and vegetarians to drive the growth of the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flax seeds market size is forecast to increase by USD 955.11 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 11.75%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The increasing number of vegans and vegetarians is notably driving the flax seeds market growth. With the rise of veganism and vegetarianism, flaxseed could become a viable alternative to meat and dairy. In addition, flaxseed is healthier than any meat source and contains no cholesterol. Flaxseeds are gluten-free, which makes them especially popular in vegan and vegetarian diets. Demand for plant-based vegan food is also increasing, and a wide variety of variations, such as takeout, individual packaging, and variations of taste, are appearing. Hence, the increasing number of vegans and vegetarians is the main driving factor expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flax Seeds Market 2023-2027
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major companies, including AgMotion Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Bradley Caldwell Inc., BTL Herbs and Spices Pvt. Ltd., CanMar Foods Ltd., Eastmade Spices and Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Global Resource Direct LLC, Grain Millers Inc., Healthy Food Ingredients LLC, Howe Seeds, KRBL Ltd., Linwoods Health Foods, Merck KGaA, Mother Herbs P Ltd., Mr Fothergills Seeds Ltd., Pragati Agribiz Pvt. Ltd., Satva Industries, and TA Foods Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of company inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and companies' product offerings.
  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of companies to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize companies as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize companies as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Fex Seeds Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by application (food and beverages, animal food, and others), product (ground flax seeds and whole flax seeds), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. 

Fex Seeds Market - Market Dynamics 

Leading Trend - The growing popularity of superfoods is the key trend shaping the flax seeds market growth. 

Significant Challenge - The fluctuating prices of flaxseeds and product recall is a significant challenge that affects the growth of the market. 

What are the key data covered in this Flax Seeds Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flax seeds market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the flax seeds market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the flax seeds market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flax seeds market companies

Table of Contents - 

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

