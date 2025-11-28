Fleet Management Software Market worth $5.23 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fleet Management Software Market is expected to reach USD USD 1.58 billion in 2025 to USD 5.23 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 18.7%. according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Momentum is building as organizations transition toward connected, automated material movement across warehouses, fulfillment centers, and manufacturing spaces. Organizations are increasingly adopting AI-enabled fleet management platforms for traffic control and optimized routing, as well as task allocation for large AMR and AGV deployments. Rising demand for scalable, reliable, and cost-efficient mobile robot operations is driving software providers to offer cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid orchestration platforms that support real-time optimization and high interoperability. At the same time, the integration of analytics, IoT data, and digital twins is enhancing workflow planning, performance monitoring, and adaptive decision-making across facilities. With continued investment in robotics automation and growing collaboration between robotics vendors and software providers, the AMR/AGV fleet management software market is poised to become a core enabler of connected, efficient, and future-ready industrial and logistics ecosystems.

AMR/AGV Fleet Management Software Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 1.58 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 5.23 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% Market Size Available for 2021–2032 Forecast Period 2025–2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform Type, Fleet Type, Offering, Application, Organization Size, Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Difficulty in standardizing communication protocols across robots from different vendors Key Market Opportunities Rising shift toward multi-vendor robotic fleets that require unified and vendor neutral fleet platforms for coordination and real time control Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of warehouse and factory automation supported by rapid deployment of AMRs and AGVs

AMR Segment to Hold the Largest Share in the AMR/AGV Fleet Management Software Market

The autonomous mobile robot (AMR) segment is projected to hold the largest share of the global AMR/AGV fleet management software market during the forecast period, driven by the rising adoption of flexible and intelligent mobile robots in warehouses. AMRs are preferred for their autonomous navigation, real-time decision-making, and ability to operate in dynamic environments without fixed guidance infrastructure, which makes them a cost-efficient and easily scalable option for high-throughput operations. Growing deployment is driving strong demand for advanced fleet management platforms that provide real-time routing, traffic coordination, obstacle avoidance, task allocation, and battery monitoring tailored to AMR behavior. With the rapid expansion of automation programs across major regions and the rising demand for faster and more accurate material handling, the AMR segment is expected to remain a major contributor to market growth globally.

E-commerce & Retail Segment to Hold the Largest Share in the AMR/AGV Fleet Management Software Market

The e-commerce & retail segment is expected to hold the largest share of the AMR/AGV fleet management software market, as fulfillment centers, dark stores, last-mile hubs, and large retail distribution networks continue to scale automation to manage high order volumes and rapid delivery requirements. Companies in this sector depend on AMRs and AGVs for tasks such as picking, sorting, replenishment, zone transfers, and goods movement, which creates strong demand for software platforms that coordinate routing, traffic control, task allocation, battery monitoring, and real-time visibility across expanding fleets. The continuous growth in online shopping and omnichannel operations is driving investment in flexible automation systems that can adapt to seasonal spikes and dynamic order patterns. As retailers and e-commerce operators focus on improving delivery speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency, fleet management software will remain a critical enabler of optimized robotic workflows and high-performance fulfillment operations.

Asia Pacific to Hold the Largest Share in the AMR/AGV Fleet Management Software Market

The Asia Pacific is set to hold the largest share of the AMR/AGV fleet management software market, supported by strong growth in industrial automation, the rapid expansion of e-commerce infrastructure, and large-scale modernization of manufacturing across China, Japan, South Korea, India, and emerging Southeast Asian economies. Companies in the region are accelerating the adoption of AMRs and AGVs to manage rising production output, increased order volumes, and tighter delivery timelines, which increases their dependence on advanced fleet management platforms that coordinate multi-robot operations, ensure continuous workflow, and maintain real-time visibility across facilities. Investments in smart factories and connected logistics systems are rising steadily as governments introduce programs that encourage digital adoption, intelligent manufacturing, and automation-driven productivity improvements. Asia Pacific is also becoming a central hub for robotics production and software innovation, creating a strong ecosystem that supports integration of cloud-based orchestration, AI-enabled optimization, and multi-vendor fleet coordination. Growing labor shortages, rising wages, and the shift toward high-throughput and 24/7 operations are prompting companies to deploy scalable software solutions that manage diverse AMR and AGV fleets with precision. As regional industries continue to expand and automate, Asia Pacific is expected to sustain its position as the largest market for AMR/AGV fleet management software.

Major companies operating in the AMR/AGV AMR/AGV fleet management software market include KUKA SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Omron Corporation (Japan), Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Addverb Technologies Limited (India).

