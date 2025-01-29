FleetPride Acquires ARS Truck & Fleet Service of New Castle, Delaware

ARS was founded in 1972, and it has a long track record of superior in-house and on-location repair services for heavy duty fleets. It is a five-time honoree as one of the top 12 shops in the country by Automotive Training Institutes, receiving ATI's National MSO Shop of the Year award in 2022. ARS has been named one of Delaware's 50 fastest growing companies, it is an Inc 5000 company and two-time Philly 100 winner, and owner Patrick Connell was named Delaware's 2022 CEO of the Year – For-Profit Medium Business by the Delaware Business Times.

"The entire ARS Truck & Fleet Service team is thrilled to become a part of FleetPride. Our companies have been strong partners for many years," said Patrick Connell, ARS CEO. "The mission at ARS has always been to create an environment of growth for our people and our company. We pride ourselves on the strong culture we have, and the many years of industry leading work we have done. FleetPride is the perfect partner to continue that legacy. We now have access to all the resources we require to grow like never before. With this opportunity, I am more excited about our mission than any point in my career."

"We are excited to welcome the entire ARS Truck & Fleet Service team to our company," said FleetPride President of Parts and Service Mike Harris. "Patrick Connell and his outstanding team are a model of customer service and operational excellence. We are proud to carry on ARS's legacy and continue serving their valued customers along the Eastern Seaboard."

For FleetPride, the acquisition of ARS Truck & Fleet Service adds another outstanding team that will continue leading the way to meet the needs of the heavy duty industry. Simultaneously, it provides ARS customers with access to a nationwide network of parts and service solutions, featuring industry-leading digital solutions such as the FleetPride.com eCommerce platform. It also opens up new learning opportunities for ARS employees with FleetPride Tech University's online and in-person training.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of aftermarket heavy duty parts and service. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 90+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat, or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To learn more about our acquisition process, find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts, visit the new FleetPride.com.

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.